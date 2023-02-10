AVN 68.28 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.78%)
BAFL 31.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.36%)
BOP 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.49%)
CNERGY 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.19%)
DFML 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
DGKC 42.77 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (4.32%)
EPCL 47.85 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.7%)
FCCL 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (4.89%)
FFL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.33%)
FLYNG 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.39%)
GGL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.77%)
HUBC 66.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.63%)
HUMNL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.46%)
KAPCO 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (4.85%)
LOTCHEM 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.84%)
MLCF 22.44 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.6%)
NETSOL 87.60 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.33%)
OGDC 105.95 Increased By ▲ 5.46 (5.43%)
PAEL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.51%)
PIBTL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.94%)
PPL 83.84 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (4.02%)
PRL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.25%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.4%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.73%)
TELE 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.64%)
TPLP 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.58%)
TRG 124.38 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (2.3%)
UNITY 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.14%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 4,276 Increased By 95.2 (2.28%)
BR30 15,683 Increased By 412.9 (2.7%)
KSE100 42,467 Increased By 743.3 (1.78%)
KSE30 16,021 Increased By 275.4 (1.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Senate body approves bill on disaster management with amendments

Recorder Report Published 10 Feb, 2023 03:56am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat has passed the National Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2022 with amendments.

The committee’s meeting was chaired by Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed and attended by Senators Seemee Ezdi, Khalida Ateeb, Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee, Mohammad Akram, Syed Waqar Mehdi, Bahramand Khan Tangi, and Abdul Qadir along with senior officers of the cabinet and establishment division, and OGRA.

Discussing the Special Technology Zones Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2022 introduced by Senator Abdul Qadir, the committee recommended that in order to ensure that political leadership finds sound advice a committee must be formed that will take members of the Parliament (one from the Senate and one from the National Assembly) as well as a member of the Provincial Assembly on board.

Lauding the recommendations made, Chairman Committee Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed stressed the need to ensure proposal feasibility, and thereby, ensuring members hold relevant experience and knowledge in the field along with impeccable integrity.

While considering the ToshaKhana (Management and Regulation) Bill, 2022, the committee was of the view that it was a good collaborative effort with good intentions that will outline the etiquette for ToshaKhana. Chairman Committee Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed directed the ministry to review the bill and its various clauses in detail and submit it to the committee with recommendations for deliberation within a week.

Deliberating the briefing regarding LPG blast incidents in the country, the committee stressed the need for legislation to ensure regulation of the industry. It was asserted that in order to make LPG usage safe in the country, it is essential that all LPG manufacturing companies come under the ambit of the OGRA.

The committee agreed that heavy fines are enforced on those companies that fail to comply. Stringent policing against perpetrators and follow-ups of registered cases were recommended.

The chairman committee directed that details of all incidents along with follow-up action may be presented to the committee within 15 days.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

OGRA SENATE LPG Rana Maqbool Ahmed Abdul Qadir National Disaster Management

Comments

1000 characters

Senate body approves bill on disaster management with amendments

Only judiciary can ensure supremacy of Constitution: IK

SBP revises format for annual financial statements of banks

PM directs authorities to achieve Rs30bn youth loan target by June

New taxation measures of nearly Rs300bn finalised

Forex reserves fall below $3bn on debt repayments

Suspension of resignations of 43 PTI MNAs: NA Speaker says his office yet to get LHC order

SC sees elections as panacea for political turmoil

Ogra tasked to carry out audit of OMCs

KCR, other CPEC projects come under govt focus

Afghanistan: Pakistan stays away from India-initiated talks in Moscow

Read more stories