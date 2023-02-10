Senate body approves bill on disaster management with amendments

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat has passed the National Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2022 with amendments.

The committee’s meeting was chaired by Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed and attended by Senators Seemee Ezdi, Khalida Ateeb, Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee, Mohammad Akram, Syed Waqar Mehdi, Bahramand Khan Tangi, and Abdul Qadir along with senior officers of the cabinet and establishment division, and OGRA.

Discussing the Special Technology Zones Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2022 introduced by Senator Abdul Qadir, the committee recommended that in order to ensure that political leadership finds sound advice a committee must be formed that will take members of the Parliament (one from the Senate and one from the National Assembly) as well as a member of the Provincial Assembly on board.

Lauding the recommendations made, Chairman Committee Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed stressed the need to ensure proposal feasibility, and thereby, ensuring members hold relevant experience and knowledge in the field along with impeccable integrity.

While considering the ToshaKhana (Management and Regulation) Bill, 2022, the committee was of the view that it was a good collaborative effort with good intentions that will outline the etiquette for ToshaKhana. Chairman Committee Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed directed the ministry to review the bill and its various clauses in detail and submit it to the committee with recommendations for deliberation within a week.

Deliberating the briefing regarding LPG blast incidents in the country, the committee stressed the need for legislation to ensure regulation of the industry. It was asserted that in order to make LPG usage safe in the country, it is essential that all LPG manufacturing companies come under the ambit of the OGRA.

The committee agreed that heavy fines are enforced on those companies that fail to comply. Stringent policing against perpetrators and follow-ups of registered cases were recommended.

The chairman committee directed that details of all incidents along with follow-up action may be presented to the committee within 15 days.

