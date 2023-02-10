AVN 68.28 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.78%)
KE to undertake maintenance works in Clifton, Baldia grids

Published 10 Feb, 2023
KARACHI: K-Electric (KE) will be undertaking critical maintenance activity in Clifton and Baldia grids on Thursday to ensure the stability and reliability of power supply to consumers residing in the areas.

The activity requires a shutdown from 9am to 3pm for Clifton grid and 9am to 12pm for Baldia grid. So there may be temporary interruption of supply to some areas connected to Clifton and Baldia grids.

All customers registered on 8119 have been informed about this maintenance shutdown via SMS in advance.

For further guidance, customers may also reach out to KE’s social media platforms or via call center 118.

Areas served by Clifton Grid that may experience power shutdown during the maintenance activity are:

Clifton block-1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9, Shireen Jinnah Colony, Gulshan-e-Faisal Bath Island, Fere Town Clifton, Institute of Chartered Accountant of Pakistan, Shah Rasool Colony, Kemari Oil Installation area, Tauheed Commercial Phase V to 35 street Shamsheer Phase V, Saba Commercial Phase V, Neelum Colony, Shah Rasool Colony, Mola Chisti Chaman.

Areas served by Baldia Grid that may experience power shutdown during the maintenance activity are: Ittehad Town, Khyber Chowk, Baldia, Ghazi Nagar Hanifabad Sec-10, Mairaj un-Nabi colony, Afridi Colony, Fareed Colony, Truk Colony, Mir Alam Road Rashidabad, Muhajir Camp Baldia Town, Madina Colony Sec 1725, Sec 5G Saeedabad, Sec 5G & 5C Saeedabad, Zia Colony, Orangi Town Area, Ittehad Town, Sec 4G, 4A, 4B, 4D, 4F New Saeedabad.

