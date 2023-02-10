Allotment of plots, flats and apartments: FGEHA chief asked by NA body to address problems

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Housing and Works on Thursday asked Director General (DG) of Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) to address issues related to the allotment of plots, flats, and apartments.

The FGEHA chief briefed the committee, which met with MNA Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhary in the chair, on the current status of different projects and explained the steps taken to resolve all the issues relating to ongoing projects for timely provision of plots, flats, and apartments to the real allottees.

The official of the Estate Office briefed the committee about the general waiting list and the category-wise details of allotments of all houses of sectors, G-9 and G-10, Islamabad. The official informed the parliamentary body that the employees of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) are not eligible to get accommodation from the pool of Estate Office as the CDA is maintaining its own pool of accommodation for its employees.

The managing director (MD), of the Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation (PHAF) and MD, of National Construction Limited (NCL) Islamabad, briefed in detail on the working and functioning of the PHAF and the NCL. The officials also informed the committee on the progress of ongoing projects in Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The parliamentary body recommended maintaining the independent status of National Construction Limited, being a national asset.

Tahira Aurangzeb, Syed Mehmood Shah, Salahuddin, Muhammad Abu Bakar, Dr Zulfaqar Ali Bhatti, Makhdoom Syed Samiul Hassan Gillani, and senior officers from the Ministry of Housing and Works attended the meeting.

