Two alleged TTP terrorists arrested

Recorder Report Published 10 Feb, 2023 03:56am
RAWALPINDI: The Counter-Terrorism Depart-ment (CTD) and intelligence agency on Thursday claimed to have arrested two terrorists of banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) planning to target Police Lines, Rawalpindi and Saint Paul Church at Mall Road.

Sources said that the CTD and intelligence agencies during a joint intelligence-based operation the two terrorists identified as Hayyat Ullah and Wakeel Khan, linked with Haji Faqeer Group of the banned terrorist organization, the TTP. The other targets of the arrested terrorists were Police Lines, Islamabad, Police Station, Saddar Bairooni, District Courts, Rawalpindi, Convent School, Lal Kurti, and other sensitive areas in the federal capital, they said.

They further said that the arrested terrorists had shared pictures and videos with TTP commander Afghanistan. The CTD has registered a case against the terrorists.

