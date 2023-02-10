Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (February 09, 2023).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 4.55514 4.29686 4.56457 0.07371
Libor 1 Month 4.57500 4.57500 4.58829 0.11971
Libor 3 Month 4.85929 4.79629 4.85929 0.37743
Libor 6 Month 5.15100 5.08786 5.22529 0.63457
Libor 1 Year 5.46829 5.31529 5.66643 1.09371
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments