AVN 68.22 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.69%)
BAFL 31.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
BOP 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.49%)
CNERGY 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.72%)
DFML 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
DGKC 42.68 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (4.1%)
EPCL 47.75 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.49%)
FCCL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.98%)
FFL 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.55%)
FLYNG 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.22%)
GGL 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.33%)
HUBC 66.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.69%)
HUMNL 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.11%)
KAPCO 27.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
KEL 2.37 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (4.41%)
LOTCHEM 26.46 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.99%)
MLCF 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.19%)
NETSOL 87.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.21%)
OGDC 106.80 Increased By ▲ 6.31 (6.28%)
PAEL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.24%)
PIBTL 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.71%)
PPL 84.65 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (5.02%)
PRL 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.4%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.4%)
SNGP 45.23 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.03%)
TELE 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.97%)
TPLP 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.45%)
TRG 124.00 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (1.99%)
UNITY 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.5%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 4,268 Increased By 87.1 (2.08%)
BR30 15,646 Increased By 376 (2.46%)
KSE100 42,503 Increased By 779.4 (1.87%)
KSE30 16,045 Increased By 298.9 (1.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China slams Biden’s ‘extremely irresponsible’ remarks on Xi

AFP Published 09 Feb, 2023 02:32pm
Follow us

BEIJING: Beijing on Thursday condemned US President Joe Biden’s comments that Chinese leader Xi Jinping faced “enormous problems”, saying the remarks were “extremely irresponsible”.

In an interview with PBS NewsHour, Biden said Wednesday that China was constrained in its ability to confront the United States by the need to protect international trade, and that Xi himself is in an unenviable position.

China hit back at the remarks Thursday, with foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning telling a regular briefing that Beijing was “strongly dissatisfied”.

“This type of rhetoric from the US is extremely irresponsible and runs counter to basic diplomatic etiquette,” Mao said, adding that Beijing “firmly opposed this”. After a brief warming after a November G20 meeting between Biden and Xi, US-China relations have cooled following the appearance of a high-altitude Chinese balloon over the US, which the US Air Force shot down on Saturday.

The US has alleged the balloon was intended for espionage – claims China has denied, arguing it was a weather observation device that blew off course.

Biden says Xi faces ‘enormous problems’

In his interview Wednesday, Biden defended the decision to shoot down the craft and stressed that the US is not looking for conflict with China.

But he also said Xi had “enormous problems”, including “an economy that is not functioning very well”.

“Can you think of any other world leader who’d trade places with Xi Jinping? I can’t think of one,” Biden said.

China US president Joe Biden US China relations G20 meeting US Air Force China's President Xi Jinping

Comments

1000 characters

China slams Biden’s ‘extremely irresponsible’ remarks on Xi

Most of country’s PSEs ripe for sale or closure?

Intra-day update: rupee maintains momentum against US dollar

Qatar agrees to buy OGDCL, PPL shares

Intra-day update: Bullish run at PSX, KSE-100 up over 600 points

Not received LHC order suspending resignations of 43 PTI MNAs: NA speaker

India says debt talks in focus at G20 finance meet

IMF talks: ‘Some understanding’ reached: MoS Pasha

PM forms body to activate STZA

Primary deficit: Rs500bn waiver sought from IMF

First six months: Fiscal deficit swells to 2pc of GDP

Read more stories