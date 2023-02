SINGAPORE: New York March coffee may rise into a range of $1.7960-$1.8310 per lb, as it may have resumed its uptrend.

The contract has completed a pullback towards a falling trendline.

It is poised to revisit the $1.8420. In the meantime, the rise observes closely a set of projection levels on the fall from $2.2465.

A break below $1.7165 could be followed by a drop into $1.6455-$1.6865 range.