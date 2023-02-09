AVN 67.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.07%)
BAFL 30.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.58%)
BOP 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.43%)
CNERGY 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.26%)
DGKC 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.44%)
EPCL 47.21 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (4.06%)
FCCL 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.11%)
FFL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.71%)
GGL 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (7.3%)
HUBC 67.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.2%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
KAPCO 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
KEL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
LOTCHEM 26.25 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.58%)
MLCF 21.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 86.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-2.06%)
OGDC 99.78 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.48%)
PAEL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 4.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 80.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.91%)
PRL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.6%)
SILK 0.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.42%)
TELE 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.62%)
TPLP 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
TRG 121.33 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.32%)
UNITY 14.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.97%)
BR100 4,181 Increased By 9.7 (0.23%)
BR30 15,270 Increased By 16.5 (0.11%)
KSE100 41,723 Increased By 200.6 (0.48%)
KSE30 15,746 Increased By 83 (0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Primary deficit: Rs500bn waiver sought from IMF

Naveed Butt Published 09 Feb, 2023 06:02am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has requested the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a waiver of Rs500 billion in the primary deficit on account of flood expenditure for the current fiscal year 2022-23.

IMF wants to observe 3 more quarters, examine flood rehab plan: Dar

According to the sources, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) coalition government has requested the IMF to increase the amount from Rs442 billion to Rs500 billion in the primary deficit for waiver on account of flood expenditure.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

IMF floods Federal Government primary deficit IMF and Pakistan Floods in Pakistan flood expenditure

Comments

1000 characters

Primary deficit: Rs500bn waiver sought from IMF

IMF talks: ‘Some understanding’ reached: MoS Pasha

Qatar agrees to buy OGDCL, PPL shares

PM forms body to activate STZA

First six months: Fiscal deficit swells to 2pc of GDP

Petrol shortage hits major cities of Punjab

New landfill sites: Govt decides to alter ICT master plan

Joint sitting of parliament: Rabbani deplores non-inclusion of terror issue in agenda

Real estate owned by overseas Pakistanis: UAE authorities do not share info

PM gets seven more special assistants

Read more stories