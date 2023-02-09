Primary deficit: Rs500bn waiver sought from IMF

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has requested the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a waiver of Rs500 billion in the primary deficit on account of flood expenditure for the current fiscal year 2022-23.

IMF wants to observe 3 more quarters, examine flood rehab plan: Dar

According to the sources, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) coalition government has requested the IMF to increase the amount from Rs442 billion to Rs500 billion in the primary deficit for waiver on account of flood expenditure.

