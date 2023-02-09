CM seeks Chinese technology to tackle smog

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, in a meeting with the Consul General of China Zhao Shiren, here Wednesday said the Chinese Air Purified Towers technology proved to be beneficial with regard to controlling smog.

“We want to benefit from the Chinese technology in order to overcome smog across Punjab especially in Lahore,” the CM said, adding: “The Punjab government would welcome Chinese cooperation so as to cope up with smog hazards.”

In the meeting, matters pertaining to mutual interest, enhancing cooperation in various sectors especially overcoming smog were discussed. CPEC projects also came under discussion during the meeting.

The Chinese CG said China would continue its cooperation with the Punjab government in various sectors, adding “we would give complete assistance to the Punjab government with regard to overcoming smog problem.” He extended an invitation to the Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi to visit China.

Moreover, a taskforce for agriculture has been formed on the orders of caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi. The taskforce will come up with actionable suggestions for increasing agricultural productivity and facilitating market access for agricultural commodities.

Caretaker CM will chair the taskforce while the provincial industries minister, chief secretary, Chairman P&D, secretary agriculture, secretary irrigation, secretary livestock and dairy development, heads of relevant research institutes, Gohar Ijaz, Syed Yawar Ali, Zaka Ashraf and Fawad Mukhtar will be the members of the taskforce.

The taskforce will devise a workable plan to increase agricultural production by consulting stakeholders. Facilitating market access for agricultural commodities and promotion of agricultural research will be encouraged by the government.

