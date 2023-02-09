AVN 67.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.07%)
BAFL 30.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.58%)
BOP 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.43%)
CNERGY 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.26%)
DGKC 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.44%)
EPCL 47.21 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (4.06%)
FCCL 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.11%)
FFL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.71%)
GGL 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (7.3%)
HUBC 67.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.2%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
KAPCO 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
KEL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
LOTCHEM 26.25 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.58%)
MLCF 21.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 86.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-2.06%)
OGDC 99.78 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.48%)
PAEL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 4.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 80.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.91%)
PRL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.6%)
SILK 0.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.42%)
TELE 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.62%)
TPLP 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
TRG 121.33 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.32%)
UNITY 14.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.97%)
BR100 4,181 Increased By 9.7 (0.23%)
BR30 15,270 Increased By 16.5 (0.11%)
KSE100 41,723 Increased By 200.6 (0.48%)
KSE30 15,746 Increased By 83 (0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper dips on uncertainty over central bank rate hikes

Reuters Published 09 Feb, 2023 06:02am
Follow us

LONDON: Copper prices slipped on Wednesday as investors sought to digest the latest comments by US Federal Reserve officials on the pace of interest rate hikes.

Aluminium also dropped after inventories surged.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) edged 0.2% down to $8,906 a tonne by 1700 GMT, having added 0.6% on Tuesday in a bounce from Monday’s four-week low.

Copper, which climbed as much as 1.6% earlier in the session, pared gains after comments by Fed officials and as the dollar strengthened.

Copper had earlier joined oil and equities in a wider upswing on financial markets after investors viewed Tuesday’s comments by Fed Chair Jerome Powell as dovish, focusing on his expectations of slowing inflation.

But on Wednesday New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said the Fed still had more interest rate rises ahead and will need to keep monetary policy restrictive for some time to come.

“The markets are moving on every indication of softening or tightening from the central banks,” said WisdomTree commodity strategist Nitesh Shah.

“There are a lot of questions of whether we’re heading into recession and are central banks tightening too much or are we going to get relief from central banks with lower rates.” The dollar index had eased on the back of Powell’s comments but later reversed and moved into the black, making commodities priced in the US currency more expensive for buyers using other currencies. Aluminium slipped into the red after data showed LME inventories soared 27% to 495,750 tonnes, the highest in about two months, after arrivals in Gwangyang in South Korea.

LME three-month aluminium shed 1.5% to $2,486.50 a tonne.

Last month sources told Reuters that Glencore had delivered 40,000 tonnes of Russian aluminium to Gwangyang. Supply-side issues in copper, including First Quantum Minerals’ suspension of loading operations at a major port in Panama, supported sentiment.

“This might support spot prices, but its actual impact on supply tightness remains to be seen as several smelters will start maintenance in March,” a source at a Chinese copper smelter said.

LME zinc added 0.4% to $3,147.50 a tonne, lead gained 1.4% to $2,127, nickel rose 0.4% to $27,355 and tin climbed 1.2% to $27,405.

Copper copper rate copper market copper price

Comments

1000 characters

Copper dips on uncertainty over central bank rate hikes

IMF talks: ‘Some understanding’ reached: MoS Pasha

Qatar agrees to buy OGDCL, PPL shares

PM forms body to activate STZA

Primary deficit: Rs500bn waiver sought from IMF

First six months: Fiscal deficit swells to 2pc of GDP

Petrol shortage hits major cities of Punjab

New landfill sites: Govt decides to alter ICT master plan

Joint sitting of parliament: Rabbani deplores non-inclusion of terror issue in agenda

Real estate owned by overseas Pakistanis: UAE authorities do not share info

PM gets seven more special assistants

Read more stories