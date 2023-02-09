AVN 67.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.07%)
Naseem becomes ‘face of new Gillette Blue 3 Flexi’

Recorder Report Published 09 Feb, 2023 07:24am
KARACHI: Gillette Pakistan has announced Pakistan National Cricket Team’s superstar and sensational bowler, Naseem Shah, as its newest brand ambassador along with campaign launch of the first locally produced razor, Blue 3 Flexi, at an event held in Karachi on Wednesday.

As per the partnership, the athlete will be fully integrated into Gillette brand programmes and will be leveraged through multi-faceted marketing initiatives, including broadcast advertising, consumer promotions and point of sale materials in support of what will be Gillette’s most sought-after razor, making this the largest current sports marketing initiative for the brand in Pakistan.

Naseem Shah has had his fair share of challenges yet proved himself an inspirational individual who overcame those with courage and thrived. He made his test cricket debut at the age of 15 and broke multiple records, including becoming the youngest fast bowler to take a five-wicket haul and achieve a hat-trick.

Announcing the launch of the new campaign for its Blue 3 Flexi razors, Muhammad Fahad Saleem, Commercial Leader, Gillette Pakistan, said that the Gillette name is synonymous with being the best. “We are delighted to have Naseem Shah join the Gillette brand legacy today. We are excited to have him as the new face of our campaign, and we look forward to him becoming, undoubtedly, one of the best this sport has seen”. He added.

Speaking at the event, Naseem Shah said, “I am honoured to be joining the Gillette team today. The decision to come on board was extremely natural for me, as I know we share the same beliefs and values and believe in the ideas of shattering self-conceived limitations and barriers.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

