Feb 09, 2023
Elections in Punjab: LHC issues notices to ECP, Punjab governor

Recorder Report Published 09 Feb, 2023 07:27am
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and governor of Punjab for Thursday (today) and sought their replies in a petition praying to direct the respondents to announce elections in the province of Punjab.

The petitioner contended that the ECP instead of holding elections in the province of Punjab announced the by-election for the National Assembly.

He said the ECP under the Constitution was bond to announce the election schedule and hold the general election within ninety days after the dissolution of the assembly. He said the ECP is violating the Constitution of Pakistan by not holding the general election in the Punjab.

He said respondent governor Punjab under the Constitution of Pakistan was also bond to announce the date of the elections but he did not act in accordance with the law.

He, therefore, prayed to the court to direct the ECP to announce the schedule of the general election in the province of Punjab immediately and hold the same in accordance with the law.

