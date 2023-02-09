AVN 67.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.07%)
Iesco grants appointment letters to relatives of deceased workers

Press Release Published 09 Feb, 2023 06:02am
ISLAMABAD: Chairman of Board of Directors of Iesco Engineer Qamar-ul-Islam Raja on Wednesday distributed letters for appointment on regular basis among the widows and children of 45 employees under the “deceased quota”.

On the occasion, Iesco chairman said that Iesco is your own institution and we hope that you will utilize all your abilities for its improvement and will take Iesco to new heights of success like your parents did.

Iesco Chief Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan said that your parents have made sacrifices for this institution and we feel happy today by recruiting you in Iesco. He further said that the institution will provide you all the facilities but you should also have a duty to render your services with honesty, hard work and dedication.

General Manager Development Mian Dilawar Shah, Director General (HR) Baray Karam, Additional Director General (HR) Ghulam Rasool and others also participated in the event.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

IESCO Qamar ul Islam Raja deceased workers Iesco workers

