KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (February 08, 2023).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-2 Atlantic Disc Alpine Marine Services Muse Mogas (Pvt) Ltd 07-02-2023 B-2/B-1 Ginga Disc Base Gac Pakistan 08-02-2023 Jaguar Oil Pvt. Ltd B-7/B-6 Kota Disc Load Pacific Delta Shipping Megah Container (Pvt) Ltd 08-02-2023 B-8/B-9 Cape Feeder 07-02-2023 Fulmar Container Logistics B-11/B-12 Hsl Load Talc Swift Shipping 03-02-2023 Mexico Powder (Pvt) Ltd B-11/B-10 Ifestos Disc Alpine Marine Services Canola (Pvt) Ltd 31-01-2023 B-13/B-14 Xing Disc Ocean Services 04-02-2023 Yang Hai Canola (Pvt) Ltd B-14/B-15 Mega Disc Ocean Services 26-01-2023 Benefit Canola (Pvt) Ltd B-17-/B-16 Ithomi Disc Chick Seatrader 29-01-2023 Peas Shipping Nmb-1 Shams Load N.S.Shipping 04-02-2023 Rice Line ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-20 Arman 10 Load Ocean World 03-02-2023 Rice (Pvt) Ltd B-21/B-20 Royal O Disc Iron Seatrade 06-02-2023 Ore Shipping B-26/B-27 Oocl Disc Load Oocl Pakistan 06-02-2023 Charleston Container (Pvt) Ltd ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-1/Sapt-2 Maroudio Disc Ocean Services 07-02-2023 Canola (Pvt) Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Oocl 08-02-2023 Disc Load Oocl Pakistan Charleston Container (Pvt) Ltd Cape 08-02-2023 Disc Load Feeder Logistics Fulmar Container ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Gc Beryl 08-02-2023 D/12000 Chemical Alpine Marine Services Flc 08-02-2023 L/55000, Clinkers Ocean Services Longivity (Pvt) Ltd Europa 08-02-2023 L/55000 Clinkers Bulk Shipping Bay Agency Seaspan 09-02-2023 D/L Container Ocean Network Chiba Express Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd Xin Chang 09-02-2023 D/L Container Cosco Shiping Line Shu Pak Pvt Ltd Prague 09-02-2023 D/L Container Hapag-Lloyd Express Pakistan (Private) Limited Yu Peng 09-02-2023 L/4885 General Seahawks (Pvt) Cargo Limited ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= M.T.Mardan 08-02-2023 Tanker - M.T.Quetta 08-02-2023 Tanker - Amagi Galaxy 08-02-2023 Tanker - Cma Cgm Rabelais 08-02-2023 Container Ship - Rdo Endeavour 08-02-2023 Container Ship - Hakuna Matata 08-02-2023 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-2 Yihai Palm Alpine Feb. 07, 2023 Kernal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Corona Palm oil Alpine Feb. 06, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Maersk Containers GAC Feb. 07, 2023 Seletar ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2nd Container Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT MSC Containers MSC Feb. 07, 2023 Leo VI Pak ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP CL Soyabean Ocean Feb. 05, 2023 Dayang He Services ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL White Purl LPG M.International Feb. 06, 2023 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Maersk Seletar Containers GAC Feb. 08, 2023 Corona Palm oil Alpine - ============================================================================= OUTER ANCHORAGE ============================================================================= EM Astoria Containers MSC Pak Feb. 08, 2023 Star Jeannette Conala Seed Ocean Services - Chemroad Polaris Palm oil Alpine - Al-Bidda LNG GSA - Sloman Hebe Palm oil Alpine Waiting for barth Hafnia Shanghai Mogas Asia Marine - Golden Violet Palm oil Alpine - Express Athens Containers Hapag Lloyd - Fairchem Sword Palm oil Alpine - APL California LNG GSA - Vitus Bering Wheat PNSC - ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= OOCL Charleston Containers OOCL Pak Feb. 08, 2023 =============================================================================

