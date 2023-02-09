AVN 67.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.07%)
BAFL 30.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.58%)
BOP 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.43%)
CNERGY 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.26%)
DGKC 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.44%)
EPCL 47.21 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (4.06%)
FCCL 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.11%)
FFL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.71%)
GGL 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (7.3%)
HUBC 67.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.2%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
KAPCO 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
KEL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
LOTCHEM 26.25 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.58%)
MLCF 21.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 86.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-2.06%)
OGDC 99.78 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.48%)
PAEL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 4.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 80.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.91%)
PRL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.6%)
SILK 0.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.42%)
TELE 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.62%)
TPLP 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
TRG 121.33 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.32%)
UNITY 14.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.97%)
BR100 4,181 Increased By 9.7 (0.23%)
BR30 15,270 Increased By 16.5 (0.11%)
KSE100 41,723 Increased By 200.6 (0.48%)
KSE30 15,746 Increased By 83 (0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 09 Feb, 2023 06:02am
Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (February 08, 2023).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-2              Atlantic       Disc           Alpine Marine Services
                  Muse           Mogas          (Pvt) Ltd          07-02-2023
B-2/B-1           Ginga          Disc Base      Gac Pakistan       08-02-2023
                  Jaguar         Oil            Pvt. Ltd
B-7/B-6           Kota           Disc Load      Pacific Delta Shipping
                  Megah          Container      (Pvt) Ltd          08-02-2023
B-8/B-9           Cape                          Feeder             07-02-2023
                  Fulmar         Container      Logistics
B-11/B-12         Hsl            Load Talc      Swift Shipping     03-02-2023
                  Mexico         Powder         (Pvt) Ltd
B-11/B-10         Ifestos        Disc           Alpine Marine Services
                                 Canola         (Pvt) Ltd          31-01-2023
B-13/B-14         Xing           Disc           Ocean Services     04-02-2023
                  Yang Hai       Canola         (Pvt) Ltd
B-14/B-15         Mega           Disc           Ocean Services     26-01-2023
                  Benefit        Canola          (Pvt) Ltd
B-17-/B-16        Ithomi         Disc Chick     Seatrader          29-01-2023
                                 Peas           Shipping
Nmb-1             Shams          Load           N.S.Shipping       04-02-2023
                                 Rice           Line
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-20              Arman 10       Load           Ocean World        03-02-2023
                                 Rice           (Pvt) Ltd
B-21/B-20         Royal O        Disc Iron      Seatrade           06-02-2023
                                 Ore            Shipping
B-26/B-27         Oocl           Disc Load      Oocl Pakistan      06-02-2023
                  Charleston     Container      (Pvt) Ltd
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-1/Sapt-2     Maroudio       Disc           Ocean Services     07-02-2023
                                 Canola         (Pvt) Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Oocl              08-02-2023     Disc Load                      Oocl Pakistan
Charleston                       Container                          (Pvt) Ltd
Cape              08-02-2023     Disc Load                   Feeder Logistics
Fulmar                           Container
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Gc Beryl          08-02-2023     D/12000 Chemical               Alpine Marine
                                                                     Services
Flc               08-02-2023     L/55000, Clinkers             Ocean Services
Longivity                                                           (Pvt) Ltd
Europa            08-02-2023     L/55000 Clinkers               Bulk Shipping
Bay                                                                    Agency
Seaspan           09-02-2023     D/L Container                  Ocean Network
Chiba                                                        Express Pakistan
                                                                    (Pvt) Ltd
Xin Chang         09-02-2023     D/L Container             Cosco Shiping Line
Shu                                                               Pak Pvt Ltd
Prague            09-02-2023     D/L Container                    Hapag-Lloyd
Express                                                              Pakistan
                                                            (Private) Limited
Yu Peng           09-02-2023     L/4885 General                Seahawks (Pvt)
                                 Cargo                                Limited
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
M.T.Mardan        08-02-2023     Tanker                                     -
M.T.Quetta        08-02-2023     Tanker                                     -
Amagi
Galaxy            08-02-2023     Tanker                                     -
Cma Cgm
Rabelais          08-02-2023     Container Ship                             -
Rdo
Endeavour         08-02-2023     Container Ship                             -
Hakuna
Matata            08-02-2023     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-2              Yihai          Palm           Alpine          Feb. 07, 2023
                                  Kernal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Corona         Palm oil       Alpine          Feb. 06, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Maersk         Containers     GAC             Feb. 07, 2023
                  Seletar
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              MSC            Containers     MSC             Feb. 07, 2023
                  Leo VI                        Pak
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               CL             Soyabean       Ocean           Feb. 05, 2023
                  Dayang He                     Services
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL
White Purl        LPG            M.International                Feb. 06, 2023
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Maersk Seletar    Containers     GAC                            Feb. 08, 2023
Corona            Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
EM Astoria        Containers     MSC Pak                        Feb. 08, 2023
Star
Jeannette         Conala Seed    Ocean Services                             -
Chemroad
Polaris           Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Al-Bidda          LNG            GSA                                        -
Sloman
Hebe              Palm oil       Alpine                     Waiting for barth
Hafnia
Shanghai          Mogas          Asia Marine                                -
Golden
Violet            Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Express
Athens            Containers     Hapag Lloyd                                -
Fairchem
Sword             Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
APL
California        LNG            GSA                                        -
Vitus Bering      Wheat          PNSC                                       -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
OOCL
Charleston        Containers     OOCL Pak                       Feb. 08, 2023
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Karachi Shipping Intelligence Shipping Intelligence report

Comments

1000 characters

Shipping Intelligence

IMF talks: ‘Some understanding’ reached: MoS Pasha

Qatar agrees to buy OGDCL, PPL shares

PM forms body to activate STZA

Primary deficit: Rs500bn waiver sought from IMF

First six months: Fiscal deficit swells to 2pc of GDP

Petrol shortage hits major cities of Punjab

New landfill sites: Govt decides to alter ICT master plan

Joint sitting of parliament: Rabbani deplores non-inclusion of terror issue in agenda

Real estate owned by overseas Pakistanis: UAE authorities do not share info

PM gets seven more special assistants

Read more stories