KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (February 08, 2023).
Alongside East Wharf
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
OP-2 Atlantic Disc Alpine Marine Services
Muse Mogas (Pvt) Ltd 07-02-2023
B-2/B-1 Ginga Disc Base Gac Pakistan 08-02-2023
Jaguar Oil Pvt. Ltd
B-7/B-6 Kota Disc Load Pacific Delta Shipping
Megah Container (Pvt) Ltd 08-02-2023
B-8/B-9 Cape Feeder 07-02-2023
Fulmar Container Logistics
B-11/B-12 Hsl Load Talc Swift Shipping 03-02-2023
Mexico Powder (Pvt) Ltd
B-11/B-10 Ifestos Disc Alpine Marine Services
Canola (Pvt) Ltd 31-01-2023
B-13/B-14 Xing Disc Ocean Services 04-02-2023
Yang Hai Canola (Pvt) Ltd
B-14/B-15 Mega Disc Ocean Services 26-01-2023
Benefit Canola (Pvt) Ltd
B-17-/B-16 Ithomi Disc Chick Seatrader 29-01-2023
Peas Shipping
Nmb-1 Shams Load N.S.Shipping 04-02-2023
Rice Line
Alongside WEST Wharf
B-20 Arman 10 Load Ocean World 03-02-2023
Rice (Pvt) Ltd
B-21/B-20 Royal O Disc Iron Seatrade 06-02-2023
Ore Shipping
B-26/B-27 Oocl Disc Load Oocl Pakistan 06-02-2023
Charleston Container (Pvt) Ltd
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-1/Sapt-2 Maroudio Disc Ocean Services 07-02-2023
Canola (Pvt) Ltd
Expected Sailing
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
Oocl 08-02-2023 Disc Load Oocl Pakistan
Charleston Container (Pvt) Ltd
Cape 08-02-2023 Disc Load Feeder Logistics
Fulmar Container
Expected Arrivals
Gc Beryl 08-02-2023 D/12000 Chemical Alpine Marine
Services
Flc 08-02-2023 L/55000, Clinkers Ocean Services
Longivity (Pvt) Ltd
Europa 08-02-2023 L/55000 Clinkers Bulk Shipping
Bay Agency
Seaspan 09-02-2023 D/L Container Ocean Network
Chiba Express Pakistan
(Pvt) Ltd
Xin Chang 09-02-2023 D/L Container Cosco Shiping Line
Shu Pak Pvt Ltd
Prague 09-02-2023 D/L Container Hapag-Lloyd
Express Pakistan
(Private) Limited
Yu Peng 09-02-2023 L/4885 General Seahawks (Pvt)
Cargo Limited
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
M.T.Mardan 08-02-2023 Tanker -
M.T.Quetta 08-02-2023 Tanker -
Amagi
Galaxy 08-02-2023 Tanker -
Cma Cgm
Rabelais 08-02-2023 Container Ship -
Rdo
Endeavour 08-02-2023 Container Ship -
Hakuna
Matata 08-02-2023 Container Ship -
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
MW-2 Yihai Palm Alpine Feb. 07, 2023
Kernal
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
LCT Corona Palm oil Alpine Feb. 06, 2023
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
QICT Maersk Containers GAC Feb. 07, 2023
Seletar
2nd Container Terminal
QICT MSC Containers MSC Feb. 07, 2023
Leo VI Pak
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
FAP CL Soyabean Ocean Feb. 05, 2023
Dayang He Services
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
EVTL
White Purl LPG M.International Feb. 06, 2023
DEPARTURE
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
EXPECTED Departures
Maersk Seletar Containers GAC Feb. 08, 2023
Corona Palm oil Alpine -
OUTER ANCHORAGE
EM Astoria Containers MSC Pak Feb. 08, 2023
Star
Jeannette Conala Seed Ocean Services -
Chemroad
Polaris Palm oil Alpine -
Al-Bidda LNG GSA -
Sloman
Hebe Palm oil Alpine Waiting for barth
Hafnia
Shanghai Mogas Asia Marine -
Golden
Violet Palm oil Alpine -
Express
Athens Containers Hapag Lloyd -
Fairchem
Sword Palm oil Alpine -
APL
California LNG GSA -
Vitus Bering Wheat PNSC -
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
OOCL
Charleston Containers OOCL Pak Feb. 08, 2023
