AVN 67.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.07%)
BAFL 30.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.58%)
BOP 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.43%)
CNERGY 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.26%)
DGKC 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.44%)
EPCL 47.21 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (4.06%)
FCCL 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.11%)
FFL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.71%)
GGL 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (7.3%)
HUBC 67.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.2%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
KAPCO 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
KEL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
LOTCHEM 26.25 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.58%)
MLCF 21.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 86.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-2.06%)
OGDC 99.78 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.48%)
PAEL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 4.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 80.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.91%)
PRL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.6%)
SILK 0.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.42%)
TELE 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.62%)
TPLP 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
TRG 121.33 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.32%)
UNITY 14.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.97%)
BR100 4,181 Increased By 9.7 (0.23%)
BR30 15,270 Increased By 16.5 (0.11%)
KSE100 41,723 Increased By 200.6 (0.48%)
KSE30 15,746 Increased By 83 (0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 09 Feb, 2023 06:02am
Follow us

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
February 8, 2023
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                         7-Feb-23       6-Feb-23       3-Feb-23       2-Feb-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.110058       0.109911       0.109543        0.10959
Euro                             0.799253       0.803169       0.808026       0.809507
Japanese yen                     0.005636       0.005632       0.005741       0.005738
U.K. pound                        0.89535       0.898273       0.905584       0.911469
U.S. dollar                      0.746965       0.745331         0.7388       0.736719
Algerian dinar                   0.005476       0.005476       0.005451       0.005454
Australian dollar                0.517721       0.517483       0.521741       0.526754
Botswana pula                    0.057591       0.057763       0.057996       0.058054
Brazilian real                                                 0.144795       0.147654
Brunei dollar                    0.562898       0.562896        0.56341       0.564839
Canadian dollar                  0.554479       0.551714       0.553425
Chilean peso                     0.000928       0.000945       0.000945        0.00093
Czech koruna                      0.03354       0.033686       0.034056       0.034018
Danish krone                     0.107404       0.107906       0.108543       0.108815
Indian rupee                     0.009033       0.009039       0.008985       0.008989
Israeli New Shekel               0.215078       0.214545       0.217422       0.215289
Korean won                       0.000599       0.000607       0.000606       0.000598
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.44426        2.44091                       2.41825
Malaysian ringgit                0.173935                      0.173143       0.173714
Mauritian rupee                  0.016517       0.016505       0.016451       0.016399
Mexican peso                     0.039207                      0.039112       0.039559
New Zealand dollar               0.471708                      0.478225       0.480856
Norwegian krone                  0.071841       0.072732       0.073602       0.073904
Omani rial                        1.94269        1.93844                       1.91604
Peruvian sol                     0.193643       0.192246       0.192355
Philippine peso                  0.013762       0.013861       0.013693       0.013495
Polish zloty                      0.16852       0.170039       0.172102       0.172119
Qatari riyal                      0.20521       0.204761                      0.202395
Russian ruble                    0.010537       0.010557       0.010497       0.010518
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.199191       0.198755                      0.196458
Singapore dollar                 0.562898       0.562896        0.56341       0.564839
South African rand               0.042333       0.042588        0.04309       0.043219
Swedish krona                    0.070307       0.070351       0.071053       0.071472
Swiss franc                       0.80557       0.804459        0.80889       0.810338
Thai baht                        0.022214       0.022243       0.022385        0.02251
Trinidadian dollar               0.110547       0.110701       0.109514       0.109392
U.A.E. dirham                    0.203394       0.202949                      0.200604
Uruguayan peso                   0.019116       0.018986       0.018886         0.0191
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Euro IMF USD SDR Special Drawing Rights sdr rate Currency values in terms of SDR

Comments

1000 characters

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

IMF talks: ‘Some understanding’ reached: MoS Pasha

Qatar agrees to buy OGDCL, PPL shares

PM forms body to activate STZA

Primary deficit: Rs500bn waiver sought from IMF

First six months: Fiscal deficit swells to 2pc of GDP

Petrol shortage hits major cities of Punjab

New landfill sites: Govt decides to alter ICT master plan

Joint sitting of parliament: Rabbani deplores non-inclusion of terror issue in agenda

Real estate owned by overseas Pakistanis: UAE authorities do not share info

PM gets seven more special assistants

Read more stories