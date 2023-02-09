WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== February 8, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 7-Feb-23 6-Feb-23 3-Feb-23 2-Feb-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.110058 0.109911 0.109543 0.10959 Euro 0.799253 0.803169 0.808026 0.809507 Japanese yen 0.005636 0.005632 0.005741 0.005738 U.K. pound 0.89535 0.898273 0.905584 0.911469 U.S. dollar 0.746965 0.745331 0.7388 0.736719 Algerian dinar 0.005476 0.005476 0.005451 0.005454 Australian dollar 0.517721 0.517483 0.521741 0.526754 Botswana pula 0.057591 0.057763 0.057996 0.058054 Brazilian real 0.144795 0.147654 Brunei dollar 0.562898 0.562896 0.56341 0.564839 Canadian dollar 0.554479 0.551714 0.553425 Chilean peso 0.000928 0.000945 0.000945 0.00093 Czech koruna 0.03354 0.033686 0.034056 0.034018 Danish krone 0.107404 0.107906 0.108543 0.108815 Indian rupee 0.009033 0.009039 0.008985 0.008989 Israeli New Shekel 0.215078 0.214545 0.217422 0.215289 Korean won 0.000599 0.000607 0.000606 0.000598 Kuwaiti dinar 2.44426 2.44091 2.41825 Malaysian ringgit 0.173935 0.173143 0.173714 Mauritian rupee 0.016517 0.016505 0.016451 0.016399 Mexican peso 0.039207 0.039112 0.039559 New Zealand dollar 0.471708 0.478225 0.480856 Norwegian krone 0.071841 0.072732 0.073602 0.073904 Omani rial 1.94269 1.93844 1.91604 Peruvian sol 0.193643 0.192246 0.192355 Philippine peso 0.013762 0.013861 0.013693 0.013495 Polish zloty 0.16852 0.170039 0.172102 0.172119 Qatari riyal 0.20521 0.204761 0.202395 Russian ruble 0.010537 0.010557 0.010497 0.010518 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199191 0.198755 0.196458 Singapore dollar 0.562898 0.562896 0.56341 0.564839 South African rand 0.042333 0.042588 0.04309 0.043219 Swedish krona 0.070307 0.070351 0.071053 0.071472 Swiss franc 0.80557 0.804459 0.80889 0.810338 Thai baht 0.022214 0.022243 0.022385 0.02251 Trinidadian dollar 0.110547 0.110701 0.109514 0.109392 U.A.E. dirham 0.203394 0.202949 0.200604 Uruguayan peso 0.019116 0.018986 0.018886 0.0191 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

