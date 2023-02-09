WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
February 8, 2023
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 7-Feb-23 6-Feb-23 3-Feb-23 2-Feb-23
Chinese yuan 0.110058 0.109911 0.109543 0.10959
Euro 0.799253 0.803169 0.808026 0.809507
Japanese yen 0.005636 0.005632 0.005741 0.005738
U.K. pound 0.89535 0.898273 0.905584 0.911469
U.S. dollar 0.746965 0.745331 0.7388 0.736719
Algerian dinar 0.005476 0.005476 0.005451 0.005454
Australian dollar 0.517721 0.517483 0.521741 0.526754
Botswana pula 0.057591 0.057763 0.057996 0.058054
Brazilian real 0.144795 0.147654
Brunei dollar 0.562898 0.562896 0.56341 0.564839
Canadian dollar 0.554479 0.551714 0.553425
Chilean peso 0.000928 0.000945 0.000945 0.00093
Czech koruna 0.03354 0.033686 0.034056 0.034018
Danish krone 0.107404 0.107906 0.108543 0.108815
Indian rupee 0.009033 0.009039 0.008985 0.008989
Israeli New Shekel 0.215078 0.214545 0.217422 0.215289
Korean won 0.000599 0.000607 0.000606 0.000598
Kuwaiti dinar 2.44426 2.44091 2.41825
Malaysian ringgit 0.173935 0.173143 0.173714
Mauritian rupee 0.016517 0.016505 0.016451 0.016399
Mexican peso 0.039207 0.039112 0.039559
New Zealand dollar 0.471708 0.478225 0.480856
Norwegian krone 0.071841 0.072732 0.073602 0.073904
Omani rial 1.94269 1.93844 1.91604
Peruvian sol 0.193643 0.192246 0.192355
Philippine peso 0.013762 0.013861 0.013693 0.013495
Polish zloty 0.16852 0.170039 0.172102 0.172119
Qatari riyal 0.20521 0.204761 0.202395
Russian ruble 0.010537 0.010557 0.010497 0.010518
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199191 0.198755 0.196458
Singapore dollar 0.562898 0.562896 0.56341 0.564839
South African rand 0.042333 0.042588 0.04309 0.043219
Swedish krona 0.070307 0.070351 0.071053 0.071472
Swiss franc 0.80557 0.804459 0.80889 0.810338
Thai baht 0.022214 0.022243 0.022385 0.02251
Trinidadian dollar 0.110547 0.110701 0.109514 0.109392
U.A.E. dirham 0.203394 0.202949 0.200604
Uruguayan peso 0.019116 0.018986 0.018886 0.0191
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
