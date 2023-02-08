AVN 67.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.07%)
BAFL 30.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.58%)
BOP 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.43%)
CNERGY 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.26%)
DGKC 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.44%)
EPCL 47.21 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (4.06%)
FCCL 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.11%)
FFL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.71%)
GGL 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (7.3%)
HUBC 67.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.2%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
KAPCO 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
KEL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
LOTCHEM 26.25 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.58%)
MLCF 21.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 86.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-2.06%)
OGDC 99.78 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.48%)
PAEL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 4.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 80.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.91%)
PRL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.6%)
SILK 0.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.42%)
TELE 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.62%)
TPLP 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
TRG 121.33 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.32%)
UNITY 14.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.97%)
BR100 4,181 Increased By 9.7 (0.23%)
BR30 15,270 Increased By 16.5 (0.11%)
KSE100 41,723 Increased By 200.6 (0.48%)
KSE30 15,746 Increased By 83 (0.53%)
Gold price falls below Rs200,000 per tola in Pakistan

  • Drop comes as speculation bubble deflates
BR Web Desk Published 08 Feb, 2023 07:12pm
The price of gold in Pakistan fell below Rs200,000 per tola mark as it dropped Rs2,000 per tola to Rs198,000 on Wednesday, according to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

The drop came despite an increase in the international price of the yellow metal. In the global market, the rates of the precious metal spiked $11 to $1,883 per ounce.

Gold claws back some ground after steep losses

Speaking to Business Recorder, APGJSA Chief Haroon Chand said “rupee’s recovery against the US dollar which is one of the reasons behind the fall in gold price.”

“The primary reason is that the bubble around the speculative atmosphere in gold market is now deflating.”

He added that there was no demand for physical gold in the market due to economic turmoil in Pakistan hence “it was the speculators who pushed the prices up in the past few days.”

Gold steadies as investors cool heels before key economic data

Meanwhile, rupee appreciated 1.08% or Rs2.95 in the inter-bank market on Wednesday to close at 273.33 against the US dollar.

Gold price in Pakistan saw massive fluctuations in the past few days due to significant rupee depreciation.

Experts say that uncertainty in gold market will persist unless there is complete clarity regarding the country’s economic outlook. In the near future, market is expected to stabilise after the resumption of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

