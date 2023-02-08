Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tie the knot in Rajasthan

Bollywood star couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot in a multi-day event that concluded on Tuesday at Suryagarh Palace, located near the historic Jaisalmer fort in Rajasthan, according to reports.

Photo: Instagram @kiaraaliadvani

The city of Jaisalmer is known for its ornate temples and palaces and is located in the heart of the Thar desert. The luxury hotel, Suryagarh, has been built to resemble a 17th-century palace and is a popular wedding venue.

Although rumours about an impending wedding and the official dates had been swirling for a while, the news was confirmed by the bride on Tuesday, announcing their union on Instagram with the caption, "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai."

"We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead," wrote Advani.

Sidharth and Advani, who had never publicly confirmed their relationship, are believed to have begun dating while filming their hit 2021 movie 'Shershaah'.

The star-studded wedding was reportedly a small affair attended by family and friends and a handful of celebrities including producer and director Karan Johar, Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla and Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani among others.

Two large receptions are reportedly slated to be held in Mumbai and Delhi at a later date.

The bride wore a pastel toned outfit by ace Indian designer Manish Malhotra, who designed the piece incorporating Roman elements in an effort to honour the couple's love for the city of Rome, he wrote in an Instagram post.

He also crafted Advani's jewellery, which featured large Zambian emeralds and hand-cut diamonds.