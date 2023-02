HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks edged down Wednesday after Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell said inflation was coming down but that interest rates might have to go higher than expected to tame prices.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.07 percent, or 15.18 points, to 21,283.52.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.49 percent, or 15.99 points, to 3,232.11, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange eased 0.54 percent, or 11.58 points, to 2,141.31.