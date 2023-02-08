AVN 67.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.75%)
Relief fund for Turkiye: Cabinet to donate one-month salary

Nuzhat Nazar Published 08 Feb, 2023 06:10am
ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Tuesday decided to donate one-month salary to earthquake victims of the brotherly country Turkiye. Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb in her tweet stated that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to establish the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund to support the earthquake victims of our brother country, Turkiye.

The cabinet has announced to donate one month’s salary to the relief fund.

Prime Minister Shehbaz has appealed for the generous help of brother country Turkiye, she added.

The federal cabinet also expressed condolence over the hundreds of quake-caused deaths in Turkiye and Syria and offered Fateha for the departed souls.

The cabinet meeting offered Fateha for peace of the departed souls and early recovery of the injured.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz also established a relief fund to help the earthquake-hit people of Turkiye, appealing to the people of Pakistan, particularly businessmen and philanthropists to donate to the fund generously.

It was also decided that the federal government employees of grade 18 to 22 would donate one-day salary to the distressed Turkish people.

The prime minister told the cabinet members that Turkiye had been at the forefront to support the people of Pakistan after unprecedented floods hit the country in 2022.

“The Pakistani nation would not leave their Turkish brethrens alone in this hour of ordeal. I am also leaving for Turkiye by tomorrow to visit the quake-ravaged areas of Turkiye,” he remarked.

He told the cabinet members that besides relief goods, the rescue teams were immediately dispatched for Turkiye to support the relief activities.

He assured that Pakistan would extend every possible support to the people of Turkiye and Syria as the whole Pakistani nation stood by the suffering people.

The prime minister said that the PIA and the Pakistan Air Force flights have left for Turkey with rescue teams and relief supplies. Apart from the rescue personnel, doctors and paramedics are also included in the relief teams while more relief supplies will continue to be delivered.

The prime minister mentioned his Monday’s telephonic interaction with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in which he conveyed condolences and assured all-out support.

The information minister also announced the departure of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for Ankara on Wednesday.

“He will express his condolences to President Erdogan on the destruction caused by the earthquake, loss of life, and will express solidarity with the people of Turkey”, the federal minister said.

