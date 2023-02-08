Danish Minister cancels visit due to unspecified reasons

ISLAMABAD: Danish Minister for Development Cooperation and Global Climate Policy Dan Jorgensen has reportedly cancelled his visit to Pakistan due to unspecified reasons, well-informed sources in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Business Recorder.

The Danish embassy in Islamabad has informed that the visit of the Danish minister to Pakistan which was scheduled for February 7-8, 2023 has been rescheduled.

However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was of the view that no new date for the visit has been shared as yet, which implies that the visit stands cancelled as of now.

The signing agreement between Pakistan and Denmark under Danish Energy Transmission Initiatives has also been postponed. The objective of this project phase is to continue strengthening capacity within the Pakistani energy authorities to develop choice awareness and long-term energy planning for optimised use of grid connections in the hybrid system and reduced curtailment of Variable Renewable Energy (VRE).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023