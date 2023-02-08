Supply of gas: Sindh PA calls SSGC chief for explanation

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly on Tuesday summoned the managing director of Sui Southern Gas Company for explanation regarding the short supplies in the province.

Nand Kumar of the GDA, an opposition party in the house tabled an adjournment motion regarding the natural gas crisis in the province, clamoring that the SSGC even does not bother to reply to a complaint.

On a private members day, which is held on Tuesdays if the assembly is in session, Nand Kumar said that the gas short supplies have made public life miserable. The company does not entertain any complaints, he said.

Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, the Sindh Health Minister extended her support to Kumar’s motion and requested to Deputy Speaker, Rehana Leghari to summon the gas company’s MD in the house during the coming sitting for an explanation on the issue.

Nand Kumar also moved a resolution demanding of the house to press the PDM’s federal coalition government to disband a committee on new provinces, as he said that no one will accept provincial division of Sindh.

“Stop point scoring on Sindh. Everyone should get united for the province,” he said that no committee is acceptable regarding the formation of new provinces.

“Whoever will make a deal on Sindh be called traitor,” he told the house. “We will not tolerate a word against Sindh.” However, his move could not see any further deliberations, as the house proceedings were put off until Friday for lack of quorum.

