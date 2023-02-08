AVN 67.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.75%)
BAFL 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
DFML 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.77%)
DGKC 41.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.77%)
EPCL 46.58 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.77%)
FFL 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
FLYNG 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.86%)
GGL 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
HUBC 68.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
HUMNL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KAPCO 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
KEL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.31%)
LOTCHEM 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
MLCF 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.11%)
NETSOL 87.66 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (1.93%)
OGDC 99.30 Increased By ▲ 6.92 (7.49%)
PAEL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
PIBTL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
PPL 81.12 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.21%)
PRL 13.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.01%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.22%)
SNGP 43.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.87%)
TELE 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.68%)
TPLP 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
TRG 118.99 Increased By ▲ 3.98 (3.46%)
UNITY 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.16%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,171 Increased By 47 (1.14%)
BR30 15,253 Increased By 323.5 (2.17%)
KSE100 41,523 Increased By 332 (0.81%)
KSE30 15,663 Increased By 168.9 (1.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

‘Every sector should set target to increase exports’: Minister assures exporters of all-out support

Naveed Butt Published 08 Feb, 2023 07:46am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has reiterated that the government is committed to facilitating the country’s exporters and urged them to adopt export-oriented policies for the public and the private sectors to accelerate export-led growth.

The minister made these remarks while chairing a roundtable with the country’s exporters to review the progress of the exports and issues being faced by them, organised by the Planning Ministry on Tuesday.

The roundtable was attended by the representatives of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and several exporters related to various industries.

“Increasing exports is the only solution to get rid of the crisis and every sector should set a target to increase exports,” said the minister, while assuring them that the government will facilitate and remove all bottlenecks in this regard.

The minister while acknowledging their contributions said that exports are the backbone of the country’s economy and the government is taking concrete steps to facilitate them.

The Planning minister informed the audience that the government will organise a conference soon while inviting the country’s 50 brands to highlight their work globally and in this regard, a body will be established as well so that Pakistan’s work can be showcased globally.

While referring to the two crises which had faced the government since it came into power in April 2022, the minister said that the flood last year affected the country badly and the poor economic situation which was left by the previous government as a result, the incumbent government took hard decisions to bring the country on the path of stability.

The minister further added that economic stability is linked with political stability and there is a dire need of time for political stability in the country. Time has come to leave aside the political differences and to focus on the country’s economy to make Pakistan a prosperous country, said the minister, while assuring the exporters to consider their recommendations and suggestions.

During the meeting, the exporters appreciated the Planning Ministry’s initiatives for taking them onboard. The exporters from various industries which included textile, leather, meat, surgical, and others have also shared their issues which were addressed by the minister and assured them that the Planning Ministry will play a key role to facilitate them and to resolve their issues.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

SBP Ahsan iqbal exporters Exports FBR Federal Minister for Planning and Development export oriented policies

Comments

1000 characters

‘Every sector should set target to increase exports’: Minister assures exporters of all-out support

FY24 budget: FBR invites proposals on income tax

AIIB chief economist briefed about state of economy

Dar inducts four new members into ‘RRMC’

Reason behind cut in PSDP disbursement identified

Rs 417bn received by KP: Cabinet decides to conduct audit

Thar coal-based power plant: COD achieved

Power breakdown of Jan 23: Senate panel directs Power Division to conduct probe

LCCI says wants ‘charter of economy’, not elections

TAPI gas pipeline: Pakistan willing to go ahead with or without India

Rs650bn collection likely: 1pc hike in ST thru ordinance on the cards

Read more stories