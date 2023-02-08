AVN 67.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.75%)
BAFL 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
DFML 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.77%)
DGKC 41.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.77%)
EPCL 46.58 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.77%)
FFL 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
FLYNG 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.86%)
GGL 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
HUBC 68.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
HUMNL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KAPCO 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
KEL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.31%)
LOTCHEM 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
MLCF 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.11%)
NETSOL 87.66 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (1.93%)
OGDC 99.30 Increased By ▲ 6.92 (7.49%)
PAEL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
PIBTL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
PPL 81.12 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.21%)
PRL 13.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.01%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.22%)
SNGP 43.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.87%)
TELE 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.68%)
TPLP 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
TRG 118.99 Increased By ▲ 3.98 (3.46%)
UNITY 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.16%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,171 Increased By 47 (1.14%)
BR30 15,253 Increased By 323.5 (2.17%)
KSE100 41,523 Increased By 332 (0.81%)
KSE30 15,663 Increased By 168.9 (1.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Counterterrorism strategy: KP apex body’s meeting to be reconvened

Ali Hussain | Fazal Sher Published 08 Feb, 2023 06:10am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to reconvene meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Apex Committee in a bid to engage all stakeholders, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), for chalking out a unanimous counterterrorism strategy despite Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and ex-premier Imran Khan holding each other responsible for the latest spate of terrorism.

Informed sources told Business Recorder that following PTI’s refusal to participate in the February 2 meeting of the apex committee in Governor’s House in Peshawar in the wake of January 30 suicide attack in a mosque in Police Lines in the provincial capital, efforts are underway to engage with PTI for the next, yet to be scheduled meeting of the apex committee.

The objective of the meeting would be to take all the stakeholders and political forces on board with regard to ‘critical’ decisions about countering terrorism.

The sources maintained that the meeting will also review implementation status of the 20-point National Action Plan, which spells out specifics for countering terrorism and extremism approved on December 24, 2014, by the Parliament in wake of the December 16, 2014, Army Public School (APS) terrorist attack in Peshawar.

Speaking at the last apex committee meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif criticized the eight years of PTI government in KP and questioned where the Rs417 billion have gone which were provided over the last 10 years to build capacity of KP Police and security forces.

PML-N leaders accuse PTI of having a soft corner for the militants and cite the release of hundreds of hard core militants and allowing thousands others to return from Afghanistan to resettle in their native towns, particularly in Malakand division, including Swat as proof.

In November last year, the former PTI government released over 100 TTP prisoners as ‘goodwill gesture’ following several rounds of ‘peace talks’ with the militant outfit which also allowed thousands others to return back to their towns, a move which prompted massive protests in various parts of the province against the resettlement of the militants in their towns.

In a televised address, PTI chairman Imran Khan accused the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition government of using the recent wave of terrorism to gain “political mileage” and noted that terrorism was at its lowest-ever point during his government but resurfaced with a vengeance during the “current regime”. The former prime minister pinned the responsibility of rising terrorism on incumbent Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Talking to Business Recorder, Afzal Ali Shigri, a senior security analyst, said that lack of political will to implement the National Action Plan (NAP) in its true spirit was one of the reasons behind the resurgence of terrorism.

Since 2014, he added, no sitting government has made any serious effort to ensure implementation on the consensus points reached in the NAP.

According to Shigri, the TTP misused the ‘leniency’ shown by the previous government of PTI, with many TTP men returning from Afghanistan as result of the ‘peace talks’ who are believed to have re-joined their armed campaign against the state. “This is another reason behind the fresh wave of terrorism in the country,” he maintained.

According to the data compiled by Business Recorder from various official and independent sources, the terrorists carried out a total of 15 terror attacks since the beginning of 2023 with the January 30 suicide bombing of a mosque in Police Line in Peshawar the deadliest attack in which more than 100 policemen were killed.

Though the TTP had distanced itself from the attack on the mosque, its allied Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, had claimed responsibility of the attack. Data shows that 12 terror attacks were carried out in January and three in current month so far.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Shehbaz Sharif PTI Imran Khan APS PMLN

Comments

1000 characters

Counterterrorism strategy: KP apex body’s meeting to be reconvened

FY24 budget: FBR invites proposals on income tax

AIIB chief economist briefed about state of economy

Dar inducts four new members into ‘RRMC’

Reason behind cut in PSDP disbursement identified

Rs 417bn received by KP: Cabinet decides to conduct audit

Thar coal-based power plant: COD achieved

Power breakdown of Jan 23: Senate panel directs Power Division to conduct probe

LCCI says wants ‘charter of economy’, not elections

TAPI gas pipeline: Pakistan willing to go ahead with or without India

Rs650bn collection likely: 1pc hike in ST thru ordinance on the cards

Read more stories