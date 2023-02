LONDON: European stock markets opened mixed Tuesday as traders reacted to company earnings and assessed the outlook for US interest-rate hikes.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.2 percent to 7,854.55 points, as BP shares rose strongly after the energy giant posted soaring underlying profit.

Stock markets fall on US rate-hike fears

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index dropped 0.4 percent to 15,291.75 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.4 percent to 7,109.53.