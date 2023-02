TOKYO: Japanese videogame maker Nintendo Co Ltd lowered by 4%on Tuesday its forecast for full-year operating profit, because of a firmer yen currency.

It now expects total operating profit of 480 billion yen ($3.6 billion) for the year to March 31, down from the previous forecast of 500 billion.

The latest outlook is lower than an average estimate of a profit of 582 billion yen from 21 analysts, according to Refinitiv data.