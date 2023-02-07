AVN 68.16 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.58%)
US VP Harris to attend Munich security conference

AFP Published 07 Feb, 2023 11:36am
WASHINGTON: US Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the annual Munich security conference this month, her office said Monday.

Harris will use her February 16-18 stay in Germany and her attendance at the annual forum, as the war in Ukraine nears one year of combat, “to demonstrate Transatlantic unity and resolve,” said a communique from press secretary Kirsten Allen.

The 59th edition of the security conference, which draws leaders from around the world, will be held February 17-19.

Britain urges Germany to permit supply of tanks to Ukraine

Harris will give a speech at the conference itself and meet with foreign leaders.

Her presence will also show US leadership in the world and “our enduring commitment to support Ukraine,” the statement says.

