AVN 68.26 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.73%)
BAFL 31.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BOP 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
CNERGY 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
DFML 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
DGKC 41.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
EPCL 45.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.98%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.37%)
FFL 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
FLYNG 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
GGL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HUBC 68.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.66%)
HUMNL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
KAPCO 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.71%)
KEL 2.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.87%)
LOTCHEM 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
MLCF 21.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
NETSOL 87.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.03%)
OGDC 99.30 Increased By ▲ 6.92 (7.49%)
PAEL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PIBTL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
PPL 83.09 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (3.67%)
PRL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
SILK 0.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.33%)
SNGP 45.20 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (3.98%)
TELE 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.52%)
TPLP 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
TRG 116.10 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (0.95%)
UNITY 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.08%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,165 Increased By 41 (0.99%)
BR30 15,236 Increased By 306.3 (2.05%)
KSE100 41,541 Increased By 350.1 (0.85%)
KSE30 15,649 Increased By 154.7 (1%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Australia T20 captain Finch retires from international cricket

AFP Published 07 Feb, 2023 11:13am
Follow us

MELBOURNE: Australian men’s Twenty20 captain Aaron Finch retired from international cricket on Tuesday, ending his 12-year career as one of the most prolific run scorers in limited-overs formats.

A destructive opening batter at his peak, Finch’s position had been under a cloud since Australia failed to make the knockout stage of last year’s T20 World Cup at home.

It was not immediately clear who would replace the Victoria-born batter, who has captained the team in 76 of the 103 T20s he has played since debuting against England in 2011.

“Realising that I won’t be playing on until the next T20 World Cup in 2024, now is the right moment to step down and give the team time to plan and build towards that event,” he told reporters at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

“To be able to represent Australia for 12 years and play with and against some of the greatest players of all time has been an incredible honour.”

The 36-year-old was in 2018 crowned the best T20 batter in the game, and captained Australia to their maiden T20 World Cup victory in Dubai in 2021.

Only five players have scored more runs than Finch in T20 internationals.

Finch retired as Australia’s one-day skipper last September, replaced by 29-year-old fast bowler Pat Cummins.

Cummins also leads Australia’s Test squad, but selectors may be reluctant to add the T20 captaincy to his workload.

Finch said winning the T20 World Cup and the ODI World Cup in 2015 were the two cricket memories he would “cherish the most”.

He holds the record for the highest score in a T20 international – 172 runs off 76 balls against Zimbabwe in 2018.

He also hit the third-highest T20 international score – 156 against England in 2013.

An Australian ‘great’

Cricket Australia chairman Lachlan Henderson said Finch was one of Australia’s “finest white-ball players”.

“While he was a tough competitor on the field, Aaron always played the game with a smile on his face and in the right spirit,” Henderson said.

Hazlewood to miss first India Test, McDonald hopeful of Green return

“As one of only four men’s players to captain Australia to a World Cup victory, Aaron will always have a special place in Australian cricket’s history.”

Finch’s Melbourne Renegades club called him a “great of Australian cricket”.

Although prolific in limited-overs formats – he scored 5,406 ODI runs and 3,120 in T20 internationals – Finch failed to make an impact in Tests.

He played five Tests for Australia in 2018 but was dropped after failing to impress selectors.

Finch is expected to continue playing T20 cricket in Australia’s domestic league.

australia Aaron Finch Pat Cummins T20 World Cup

Comments

1000 characters

Australia T20 captain Finch retires from international cricket

Intra-day update: rupee continues to appreciate against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 Index up over 400 points

Policy-level talks with IMF begin today

NA clears Trade Dispute Resolution Bill, 2022

Earthquake kills more than 4,300 in Turkey, Syria

Imran optimistic about prospects of ‘jail bharo’ protest

Govt decides to enhance capacity of NEECA

High-income earners directed to pay 50pc of super tax liability

Cases in Karachi, Lasbela: IHC asks police not to take action against Rashid

IR officials deputed at 33 sugar mills in Punjab

Read more stories