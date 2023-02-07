AVN 67.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
Indian shares rise ahead of RBI’s rate decision; Adani stocks arrest slide

Reuters Published 07 Feb, 2023 09:37am
BENGALURU: Indian shares rose on Tuesday, a day ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy decision, in which the central bank is expected to pause its tightening cycle after a rate hike that the market has already baked in.

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.14% to 17,788.95, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.11% to 60,578.67, as of 09:29 a.m. IST.

The RBI is expected to pause after Wednesday’s expected 25 basis points rate hike as it tries to support economic growth and tame inflation.

Thirty-four of Nifty 50 stocks advanced with Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports among the top gainers.

Most of the Adani group stocks, including Adani Transmission, Adani Wilmar gained after the National Stock Exchange revised circuit limits of Adani Green and Adani Transmission to 5% from 10%, to prevent large movements in price of stocks in a very short time.

Meanwhile JP Morgan said that the group remained eligible for inclusion in some of its key indices.

The rebound comes after the recent selloff in Adani group stocks, which has caused a rout of over $100 billion in market capitalisation after the US short seller Hindenburg’s report on Jan. 24.

Metal stocks lost over 1% dragged by Tata Steel after the company reported a loss in third quarter on soft demand. Hindalco also fell after its US subsidiary Novelis reported decline in consolidated profit in December quarter.

Indian shares fall on rate fears, Adani rout

Wall Street equities extended their fall overnight after data on Friday showed resilient US jobs markets that heightened concerns that the US Federal Reserve will keep rates higher for longer.

Asian markets rebounded on Tuesday after a sharp slide in the previous session, with the MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan adding 0.45%.

