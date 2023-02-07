Solidarity with Turkiye, Syria expressed: Govt, JI Senators ‘denigrate’ Musharraf, PTI’s eulogize him

ISLAMABAD: The upper house of the parliament, Monday, came together to extend its solidarity with the victims of earthquake in Turkiye, Syria and Lebanon— with the passage of a unanimous resolution.

Furthermore, members of treasury benches and Jama’at-e-Islami (JI) refused to pray for late former president General Pervez Musharraf (retd).

Presiding over the house sitting, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani asked JI’s Mushtaq Ahmed Khan to conduct prayer for the affectees of earthquake in Turkiye, Syria and Lebanon –and for the departed soul of General Musharraf (retd).

He refused to conduct prayer for General Musharraf, saying the prayer would be held only for the earthquake victims.

The JI senator criticised the late president, accusing him of abrogating the constitution twice.

This attracted the ire of Leader of the Opposition in Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem who took on the treasury benches and JI for refusing to pray for Musharraf.

“He (Musharraf) had several contributions in strengthening this country—his only mistake was to give NRO to these two political parties,” he deplored, referring to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

“I will pray for him (Musharraf) whether someone likes it or not,” Waseem added.

The opposition leader’s political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) also strongly supported his stance.

In the midst of this debate, Chairman Senate remarked, “General Musharraf (retd) was a former president. But if the treasury benches don’t want to pray for him—then let it be so.”

The treasury senators protested against the opposition leader’s speech.

Later, the house unanimously passed a resolution expressing grief, sympathy and solidarity to the people of Türkiye, Syria and Lebanon on the devastating earthquake.

The resolution was moved by Yousuf Raza Gillani from PPP.

The resolution recalled that Turkiye was at the forefront rushing to support Pakistan during the devastating earthquake of 2005.

“We stand by with the people of Turkiye in this hour of grief and tragedy,” the resolution stated.

It urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Turkiye with relief goods to demonstrate solidarity with the people and government of Turkiye.

The house unanimously passed another resolution demanding all existing laws in the country be brought in conformity with the injunctions of Islam. JI’s Mushtaq Khan moved the resolution.

Two new bills: University of Management and Technology Lahore Bill 2023 and Orient Institute of Science and Technology Gwadar Bill 2023 were moved in the house and referred to the relevant committees. The house was adjourned till today (Tuesday).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023