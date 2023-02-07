AVN 67.05 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.84%)
BAFL 31.05 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.01%)
BOP 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.67%)
CNERGY 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.89%)
DFML 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.97%)
DGKC 41.61 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.36%)
EPCL 46.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.5%)
FCCL 11.63 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.02%)
FFL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.19%)
FLYNG 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
HUBC 67.54 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1%)
HUMNL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.05%)
KAPCO 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
KEL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.09%)
LOTCHEM 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.64%)
MLCF 21.67 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.07%)
NETSOL 86.06 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (2.94%)
OGDC 92.38 Increased By ▲ 6.48 (7.54%)
PAEL 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
PIBTL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
PPL 80.15 Increased By ▲ 5.67 (7.61%)
PRL 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.56%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.26%)
SNGP 43.47 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (7.6%)
TELE 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.19%)
TPLP 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.73%)
TRG 114.88 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (3.11%)
UNITY 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
BR100 4,124 Increased By 87 (2.16%)
BR30 14,930 Increased By 518.1 (3.59%)
KSE100 41,191 Increased By 719.6 (1.78%)
KSE30 15,494 Increased By 331.4 (2.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

FTSE 100 slips from record high as upbeat data stoke Fed rate jitters

Reuters Published 07 Feb, 2023 06:07am
Follow us

LONDON: UK’s FTSE 100 slipped from a record high on Monday, after upbeat US labour market data raised worries that the Federal Reserve could keep hiking interest rates for longer.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 0.6% after hitting a record high of 7,906.58 in the previous session. Globally, stocks wilted and government bond yields rose after upbeat economic data from the United States and other economies lessened the risk of recession, but also suggested rates might have to be hiked further.

“There is still clearly a lot of economic and geopolitical uncertainty globally, as economies are grappling with levels of inflation not seen for several decades,” Fidelity International portfolio manager Alex Wright wrote in a note.

Attractive valuation levels compared to overseas peers and the large divergence in performance between different parts of the market “create good opportunities for attractive returns from UK stocks in the next 3-5 years”, he added.

Data due later this week is expected to show the UK economy contracted by 0.3% in December on a month-on-month basis, leaving the GDP flat in the fourth quarter.

The Bank of England delivered its 10th straight interest rate hike last week, raising rates by 50 basis points to 4% - its highest level since 2008 - but signalled that it might be nearing an end to its tightening cycle.

The domestically-focussed FTSE 250 fell 0.8%, after climbing an eight-month peak last week. Hargreaves Lansdown fell 2.3% after Credit Suisse downgraded the wealth manager’s shares to “underperform” from “neutral”. Virgin Money UK and NatWest Group slipped 2.2% and 1.3%, respectively, after Barclays downgraded the banks to “equal-weight” from “overweight”.

Barcalys, however, upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to “overweight”, pointing to higher reliance on retail savings.

Bank of England FTSE 100 US Federal Reserve US labour market Barcalys

Comments

1000 characters

FTSE 100 slips from record high as upbeat data stoke Fed rate jitters

Policy-level talks with IMF begin today

NA clears Trade Dispute Resolution Bill, 2022

Imran optimistic about prospects of ‘jail bharo’ protest

APC will now be held on 9th

Cases in Karachi, Lasbela: IHC asks police not to take action against Rashid

Oil & gas sector leads PSX rally

Govt decides to enhance capacity of NEECA

Huge earthquake kills 2,700 in Türkiye, Syria

High-income earners directed to pay 50pc of super tax liability

IR officials deputed at 33 sugar mills in Punjab

Read more stories