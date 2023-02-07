Iran keen to strengthen bilateral trade, economic ties: diplomat

PESHAWAR: Commercial attaché of Iranian Consulate in Peshawar Hossein Maliki has said his country is keen to strengthen economic and trade relations with Pakistan.

The diplomat hailed the proposals of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) as highly welcoming, saying that Iran has initiated practical steps in the light of various proposals of the trade bodies to further improve the Iran-Pak bilateral trade volume and bring economic prosperity and development in these countries. The diplomat, however, stressed that a decisive meeting should be held to initiate further initiatives toward implementation of the FPCCI proposals.

Maliki made these remarks during a meeting with FPCCI regional coordinator Sartaj Khan to convey him a message to the newly appointed Iranian Consul General in Peshawar. The meeting took place at the FPCCI regional office, said in a press release issued here on Monday.

During the meeting, both sides have agreed on proposal to form Pak-Iran joint working committee, with ensuring representation of business community/chambers and women, meant to frame modalities for bolstering mutual trade between the two countries.

The Iranian diplomat said the cooperation will provide opportunities for bringing business communities to closer and take mutual benefits of each other's experiences. Furthermore, he hoped the fruits of these mutual initiatives will be transferred to the people and business community of the both countries.

Sartaj Ahmad assured the Iranian diplomat that the FPCCI will soon begin practical steps for strengthening collaboration between business communities.

The FPCCI coordinator said Pakistan especially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a lucrative destination for foreign investors, wherein ample opportunities were available to make investment in hydel power generation, mine and minerals, agriculture, tourism and other potential sectors.

Sartaj said Iranian investors can set up their industrial units and also invest in various successful development projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, for which, he assured, they will jointly work for all legal requirements and other procedures. Apart from promotion of trade and economic ties, the FPCCI coordinator said Pakistan and Iran can also collaborate in other important sectors, like education, sports and culture etc. Sartaj stressed that promotion of regional trade is imperative to bring economic prosperity and development to the whole region.

Earlier, both sides have agreed on the proposal of setting up Pak-Iran Joint Working Committee and vowed to take early steps in this regard.

Sartaj Ahmad on the occasion presented a FPCCI booklet regarding economic stability, prosperity and promotion of industries, businesses and trade/commerce to Iranian Commercial Attaché in Peshawar Hossein Maliki.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023