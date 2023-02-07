AVN 67.05 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.84%)
EU activates crisis response to coordinate earthquake support in Turkey and Syria

Reuters Published 07 Feb, 2023 01:01am
PARIS: The Swedish presidency of the European Union has activated the integrated political crisis response (IPCR) to coordinate EU support measures in response to the earthquake in Turkey and Syria, the EU Council said in a statement on Monday.

The IPCR arrangements strengthen the EU's ability to take rapid decisions when facing major cross-sectoral crises requiring a response at the EU level.

World powers rush to offer Turkey, Syria aid over quake

Through this mechanism, the presidency of the Council coordinates the political response to the crisis by bringing together EU institutions, member states and other key actors.

