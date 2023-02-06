AVN 67.05 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.84%)
BAFL 31.05 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.01%)
BOP 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.67%)
CNERGY 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.89%)
DFML 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.97%)
DGKC 41.61 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.36%)
EPCL 46.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.5%)
FCCL 11.63 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.02%)
FFL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.19%)
FLYNG 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
HUBC 67.54 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1%)
HUMNL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.05%)
KAPCO 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
KEL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.09%)
LOTCHEM 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.64%)
MLCF 21.67 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.07%)
NETSOL 86.06 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (2.94%)
OGDC 92.38 Increased By ▲ 6.48 (7.54%)
PAEL 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
PIBTL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
PPL 80.15 Increased By ▲ 5.67 (7.61%)
PRL 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.56%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.26%)
SNGP 43.47 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (7.6%)
TELE 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.19%)
TPLP 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.73%)
TRG 114.88 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (3.11%)
UNITY 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
BR100 4,124 Increased By 87 (2.16%)
BR30 14,930 Increased By 518.1 (3.59%)
KSE100 41,191 Increased By 719.6 (1.78%)
KSE30 15,494 Increased By 331.4 (2.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China's Xi sends condolences to Turkey, Syria over deadly quake

AFP Published 06 Feb, 2023 11:37pm
Follow us

BEIJING: China's President Xi Jinping sent his condolences to Turkish and Syrian leaders on Monday after a devastating earthquake hit their countries, killing thousands of people.

Xi told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in separate messages he was "shocked" to learn of the disaster, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

He also conveyed "deep condolences for the dead and sincere sympathy for their families as well as for the injured", it said.

The 7.8-magnitude night-time tremor wiped out entire sections of major Turkish cities in a region filled with millions of people who have fled the civil war in Syria and other conflicts.

Greek PM calls Turkish president to offer 'immediate' aid

The initial quake was followed by more than 50 aftershocks, including a 7.5-magnitude tremor that jolted the region in the middle of search-and-rescue work on Monday afternoon.

"I am shocked to learn of the strong earthquake that took place in your countries, causing heavy casualties and loss of property," Xi said in his messages, according to CCTV.

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang also sent messages of condolence on Monday to his Turkish and Syrian counterparts, state media said.

Xinhua News Agency also reported that the Red Cross Society of China had decided to provide $200,000 "respectively" to the Turkish and Syrian Red Crescent organizations.

China's official foreign aid agency said it was in communication with Turkish and Syrian authorities and "willing to provide emergency humanitarian aid in accordance with the needs of the affected population".

Tayyip Erdogan Xi Jinping Bashar al-Assad Turkey earthquake Syria earthquake China's President Xi Jinping

Comments

1000 characters

China's Xi sends condolences to Turkey, Syria over deadly quake

Pakistan, IMF grapple for consensus to unlock critical funding

PM Shehbaz orders immediate restoration of Wikipedia

Daraz Group lays off 11% global workforce to prepare for ‘current market reality’

Rupee up 0.46%, ends day at 275.30 against US dollar

KSE-100 jumps over 700 points amid return of positive sentiment

Pharmaceutical companies seek ‘inflationary adjustments’ in medicine prices

Second hike in two weeks: Honda Atlas jacks up car prices by up to Rs550,000

PM Shehbaz announces aid for quake-hit Turkiye

India opens its largest helicopter factory in new defence push

Govt projection of achieving $3bn current account surplus in FY23 ‘unrealistic’: PBC

Read more stories