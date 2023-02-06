AVN 67.05 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.84%)
BAFL 31.05 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.01%)
BOP 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.67%)
CNERGY 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.89%)
DFML 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.97%)
DGKC 41.61 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.36%)
EPCL 46.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.5%)
FCCL 11.63 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.02%)
FFL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.19%)
FLYNG 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
HUBC 67.54 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1%)
HUMNL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.05%)
KAPCO 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
KEL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.09%)
LOTCHEM 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.64%)
MLCF 21.67 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.07%)
NETSOL 86.06 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (2.94%)
OGDC 92.38 Increased By ▲ 6.48 (7.54%)
PAEL 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
PIBTL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
PPL 80.15 Increased By ▲ 5.67 (7.61%)
PRL 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.56%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.26%)
SNGP 43.47 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (7.6%)
TELE 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.19%)
TPLP 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.73%)
TRG 114.88 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (3.11%)
UNITY 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
BR100 4,124 Increased By 87 (2.16%)
BR30 14,930 Increased By 518.1 (3.59%)
KSE100 41,191 Increased By 719.6 (1.78%)
KSE30 15,494 Increased By 331.4 (2.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India opens its largest helicopter factory in new defence push

AFP Published 06 Feb, 2023 07:50pm
Follow us

BENGALURU: India unveiled on Monday its largest helicopter factory, which can turn out at least 1,000 aircraft a year, as part of a defence self-reliance push to counter China’s growing assertiveness.

New Delhi also announced a double-digit increase in its annual defence budget last week with an eye on its geopolitical rival, with which it shares a disputed northern border.

India is one of the largest arms importers in the world and, even with its recent push towards local defence production, still relies heavily on hardware from Moscow, its largest and oldest military supplier.

India will not merge GST tax rates in 2023/24: government official

The new helicopter facility fulfils “our government’s pledge to gradually reduce India’s dependence on foreign countries for its defence needs”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said after the inauguration.

“I am happy that hundreds of different weapons and defence systems – from modern assault rifles to tanks, aircraft carriers, helicopters and transport aircraft – are now being made in India,” he said.

What was trumpeted as Asia’s largest helicopter factory would initially produce Indian-designed and developed Light Utility Helicopters and then expand to build other multirole helicopters.

The factory in southern Karnataka state was inaugurated only months after New Delhi unveiled its locally made attack helicopters, designed for use in high-altitude areas such as the Himalayas.

India also introduced its first locally made aircraft carrier in September 2022, a significant step in its efforts to counter Beijing’s growing presence in the Indian Ocean region.

Asia’s third-largest economy also became only one of six countries with nuclear strike capabilities on land, sea and air after it tested a ballistic missile from its first indigenous nuclear-powered submarine.

India helicopter factory

Comments

1000 characters

India opens its largest helicopter factory in new defence push

Rupee up 0.46%, ends day at 275.30 against US dollar

KSE-100 jumps over 700 points amid return of positive sentiment

Second hike in two weeks: Honda Atlas jacks up car prices by up to Rs550,000

PM Shehbaz announces aid for quake-hit Turkiye

Govt projection of achieving $3bn current account surplus in FY23 ‘unrealistic’: PBC

IHC bars Sindh, Balochistan police from taking action against Sheikh Rashid

Govt schedules All Parties Conference for February 9

Kohinoor Textile board recommends buyback of 30 million ordinary shares

Islamabad police say security being improved at F-9 Park after rape incident

Saudi Arabia raises price for March Arab Light crude to Asia: sources

Read more stories