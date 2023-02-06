AVN 67.10 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.91%)
BAFL 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.85%)
BOP 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.08%)
CNERGY 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.89%)
DFML 14.43 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.55%)
DGKC 41.85 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.95%)
EPCL 46.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.26%)
FCCL 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.54%)
FFL 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
FLYNG 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
HUBC 68.00 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.69%)
HUMNL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
KAPCO 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.22%)
KEL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.09%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.6%)
MLCF 21.69 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.17%)
NETSOL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (2.87%)
OGDC 92.38 Increased By ▲ 6.48 (7.54%)
PAEL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
PIBTL 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
PPL 80.15 Increased By ▲ 5.67 (7.61%)
PRL 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.56%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.17%)
SNGP 43.47 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (7.6%)
TELE 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.71%)
TPLP 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.14%)
TRG 115.01 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (3.23%)
UNITY 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.73%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
BR100 4,124 Increased By 87 (2.16%)
BR30 14,930 Increased By 518.1 (3.59%)
KSE100 41,191 Increased By 719.6 (1.78%)
KSE30 15,494 Increased By 331.4 (2.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India’s Adani to prepay $1.11bn loans on shares, denies report on capex cut

Reuters Published 06 Feb, 2023 03:12pm
Follow us

India’s Adani Group on Monday said shares related to some group companies will be released following the pre-payment of $1.11 billion of loans ahead of their maturity in 2024 while denying media reports that said the conglomerate was planning to cut back its capital spending.

With the pre-payment of loans against shares, promoter holdings of 12% in Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, 3% in Adani Green Energy Ltd and 1.4% in Adani Transmission Ltd will be released, the embattled group said in a statement.

The loan pre-payment is “in light of recent market volatility and in continuation of the promoters’ commitment to reduce the overall promoter leverage,” the group said.

India’s market regulator says markets stable amid Adani stock rout

Adani Group plans to trim its capital spending while providing more collateral in the form of stock pledges to lenders, Indian newspaper Mint said, citing people close to the development.

“False report, on the contrary, Adani Group is moving to prepay all LAS (Loans Against Shares) finance,” a spokesperson for the group said in a separate emailed statement to Reuters.

Adani Enterprises shelves $122mn bond plan

The group’s domestic lenders do not plan to cut off the conglomerate from utilising sanctioned but unused credit lines for fears it could backfire and lead to defaults, Mint said in a separate report, citing bankers.

In the brutal fallout of Hindenburg’s report, investors dumped Adani shares, while the group’s flagship company, Adani Enterprises, was forced to abandon a $2.5 billion share sale last week. Meanwhile, Group Chairman Gautam Adani lost his title as Asia’s richest person and slipped down the global rankings of the wealthy.

Shares of Adani Group companies have lost more than half their market value, topping a cumulative $110 billion, after U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research last month raised questions about the group’s debt levels and use of tax havens.

Adani Enterprises Adani stocks Adani share

Comments

1000 characters

India’s Adani to prepay $1.11bn loans on shares, denies report on capex cut

Intra-day update: KSE-100 up over 800 points amid return of positive sentiment

Second hike in two weeks: Honda Atlas jacks up car prices by up to Rs550,000

Govt projection of achieving $3bn current account surplus in FY23 ‘unrealistic’: PBC

Tariff of indigenous gas-run CPPs likely to be reviewed

Talks extended for two days: IMF demands govt withdraw power subsidy

IHC bars Sindh, Balochistan police from taking action against Sheikh Rashid

Former military ruler Musharraf’s body to be flown to Pakistan

Govt schedules All Parties Conference for February 9

All set for inking pact with Denmark under DETI

Major earthquake strikes Turkey, Syria; about 300 dead, many trapped

Read more stories