AVN 66.75 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.38%)
BAFL 31.05 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.01%)
BOP 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.46%)
CNERGY 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.43%)
DFML 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.69%)
DGKC 41.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
EPCL 46.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.32%)
FCCL 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
FFL 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
FLYNG 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
HUBC 67.10 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.34%)
HUMNL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KAPCO 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.68%)
KEL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.82%)
LOTCHEM 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.33%)
MLCF 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
NETSOL 86.25 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (3.17%)
OGDC 92.38 Increased By ▲ 6.48 (7.54%)
PAEL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.64%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
PPL 80.15 Increased By ▲ 5.67 (7.61%)
PRL 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.86%)
SILK 0.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.17 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (6.86%)
TELE 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
TPLP 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.34%)
TRG 114.69 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (2.94%)
UNITY 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
BR100 4,089 Increased By 52.3 (1.29%)
BR30 14,849 Increased By 437.2 (3.03%)
KSE100 40,902 Increased By 430.4 (1.06%)
KSE30 15,379 Increased By 216.9 (1.43%)
South African rand flat as US dollar trades slightly lower

Reuters Published 06 Feb, 2023 12:41pm
JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s rand was flat early on Monday, as the U.S. dollar traded slightly lower.

At 0654 GMT, the rand traded at 17.4700 against the dollar, 0.06% stronger than its previous close. The dollar was last down 0.039% at 103.090 against a basket of currencies.

The market will keep a close eye on the Investing in African Mining Indaba conference later in the day, which is bringing together mining company executives, investors, and mines ministers from across Africa and beyond to discuss industry issues and to network.

This week’s focus will be on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s annual State of the Nation Address in parliament on Thursday and a possible cabinet reshuffle.

“For now, we can expect the rand to track the dollar, perhaps seeing a slight risk-off tone ahead of Thursday evening,” Andre Cilliers, currency strategist at TreasuryONE said in a note.

The government’s benchmark 2030 bond was weaker in early deals, with the yield up 2.5 basis points at 9.610%.

