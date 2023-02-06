AVN 66.59 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.13%)
BAFL 30.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BOP 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.04%)
CNERGY 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.62%)
DFML 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.99%)
DGKC 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.61%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.75%)
FCCL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
FFL 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
FLYNG 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
GGL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.97%)
HUBC 66.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KAPCO 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.68%)
KEL 2.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
LOTCHEM 24.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 21.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
NETSOL 85.50 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
OGDC 92.38 Increased By ▲ 6.48 (7.54%)
PAEL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
PPL 79.26 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (6.42%)
PRL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
SILK 0.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.09%)
SNGP 42.03 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (4.03%)
TELE 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
TPLP 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.27%)
TRG 114.60 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (2.86%)
UNITY 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.73%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,080 Increased By 43.2 (1.07%)
BR30 14,784 Increased By 372.6 (2.59%)
KSE100 40,786 Increased By 314.4 (0.78%)
KSE30 15,323 Increased By 160.7 (1.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee tumbles as Fed rate-hike bets, equity jitters weigh

Reuters Published 06 Feb, 2023 11:12am
Follow us

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee fell to a one-month low on Monday, as a better-than-expected U.S. jobs report prompted investors to bet on more Federal Reserve rate increases, with weaker domestic equities also weighing on market sentiment.

The rupee traded at 82.45 per dollar by 10:10 a.m. IST, down from its previous close of 81.8275.

Trading was volatile last week and the currency traded on the weaker side of 82 for most part, weighed down by losses in equities as foreign investors dumped Indian stocks amid a rout in Adani Group shares.

Adani Group stocks fell again on Monday as credit warnings trickled in, sending jitters through markets.

India’s Adani shares see extended sell-off as credit warnings kick in

“The bullish movement in the dollar index and foreign portfolio outflows could pressurise the rupee,” said Amit Pabari, managing director at CR Forex.

“Friday’s U.S. data… has increased the chances of another quarter bps hike from the Fed and pushed the terminal rate higher, which is not a good sign for other currencies.”

Emerging market stocks and currencies in Asia fell sharply, with the Philippine peso and Thailand’s baht down over 1%, as the dollar and Treasury yields rose after the U.S. economy added more than two-and-a-half times the number of jobs than what economists had expected.

The data made it almost certain that the Fed would raise interest rates again at its March meeting, according to CME futures, while the probability of a hike at the May meeting almost doubled.

The 2-year Treasury yield rose 4 basis points to about 4.34% in Asia trading. It is now almost 30 bps higher from last week’s low.

Investors are now awaiting the Reserve Bank of India policy decision on Wednesday, where a 25 basis-point hike is largely expected - probably the last of this tightening cycle.

Indian rupee Indian forex market Adani Group stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Indian rupee tumbles as Fed rate-hike bets, equity jitters weigh

Intra-day update: rupee improves, up 2.15% against US dollar

Talks extended for two days: IMF demands govt withdraw power subsidy

Former military ruler Musharraf’s body to be flown to Pakistan

All set for inking pact with Denmark under DETI

At least 245 dead in Syria after Turkey earthquake

FBR to check benami transactions of civil servants

TTP celebrates death

COAS reaches UK on five-day visit

China delivers two Hualong-1 nuclear power units

KSA warns sanctions, under-investment may cause energy shortages

Read more stories