AVN 65.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.77%)
BAFL 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.73%)
BOP 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.84%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.13%)
DFML 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.04%)
DGKC 41.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.3%)
EPCL 46.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.3%)
FCCL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
FFL 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
FLYNG 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
GGL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.63%)
HUBC 67.03 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.12%)
HUMNL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KAPCO 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
KEL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.86%)
LOTCHEM 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.97%)
MLCF 21.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
NETSOL 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.7%)
OGDC 85.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.5%)
PAEL 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.18%)
PPL 74.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.51%)
PRL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.83%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.37%)
SNGP 40.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.15%)
TELE 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
TPLP 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.41%)
TRG 111.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.57%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,037 Decreased By -26.9 (-0.66%)
BR30 14,412 Decreased By -56.6 (-0.39%)
KSE100 40,471 Decreased By -262.4 (-0.64%)
KSE30 15,163 Decreased By -67.2 (-0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

FBR to check benami transactions of civil servants

Sohail Sarfraz Published 06 Feb, 2023 06:20am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: To check money laundering and Benami transactions, the government has finally allowed banks to access asset declarations of Civil Servants of BS-17 to BS-22 as a prior condition for the opening of bank accounts.

When contacted tax lawyer Waheed Shahzad Butt told Business Recorder that the new Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) rules obligate public office holders (Civil Servants BS-17 to 22) to declare details of assets owned by them and members of their families inside and outside Pakistan to the FBR, while it has also obligated the banks to provide these details twice a year, on Jan 31 and July 31.

Earlier, an application was filed under Article 19A of the Constitution, by Waheed Shahzad Butt, who wanted to know the quantum of wealth/ assets of tax officials in Pakistan and abroad on the date of joining of FBR and its status as on June 30, income declared for last five years and expenditures made in Pakistan, as well as, abroad.

‘Rules’ allow banks to seek asset details of civil servants

In its response, the FBR has declared that Article 19A provides right to information in matters of public importance only. The instant request regarding assets/ income/ expenditures, prima facie, is not a matter of public importance. Requested information enjoying confidentiality privileges under law cannot be divulged.

Waheed further stated that the FBR has refused to share information about the assets, income and expenditures (domestic and abroad) of tax officials working in the FBR, as these declarations enjoy confidentiality privilege and disclosure of assets of dependents will be in violation of law. Assets and income declared in the annual declaration is a reflection of income tax returns and wealth statement. Section 216(1) of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 debars a public servant to disclose any particular that becomes part of annual return. Violation of Section 216 is a criminal offence for the public servant.

The sudden move by the present government is a due diligence measure under the Anti Money Laundering Act; however, the banks will keep the information confidential from the public and will not release it at any cost to the general public. It was an IMF structural conditionality that was agreed upon in the previous years, Waheed added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

MONEY LAUNDERING FBR civil servants bank accounts Benami transactions Declaration of Assets of Civil Servants

Comments

1000 characters

FBR to check benami transactions of civil servants

All set for inking pact with Denmark under DETI

Talks extended for two days: IMF demands govt withdraw power subsidy

Musharraf, the ‘architect’ of Kargil war, dies

TTP celebrates death

COAS reaches UK on five-day visit

China delivers two Hualong-1 nuclear power units

Steel industry: SBP urged to help resolve issue of LCs

KSA warns sanctions, underinvestment may cause energy shortages

Duty on castor oil: Customs’ wing endorses viewpoint of importer

Read more stories