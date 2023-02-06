AVN 65.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.77%)
BAFL 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.73%)
BOP 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.84%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.13%)
DFML 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.04%)
DGKC 41.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.3%)
EPCL 46.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.3%)
FCCL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
FFL 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
FLYNG 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
GGL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.63%)
HUBC 67.03 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.12%)
HUMNL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KAPCO 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
KEL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.86%)
LOTCHEM 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.97%)
MLCF 21.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
NETSOL 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.7%)
OGDC 85.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.5%)
PAEL 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.18%)
PPL 74.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.51%)
PRL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.83%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.37%)
SNGP 40.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.15%)
TELE 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
TPLP 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.41%)
TRG 111.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.57%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,037 Decreased By -26.9 (-0.66%)
BR30 14,412 Decreased By -56.6 (-0.39%)
KSE100 40,471 Decreased By -262.4 (-0.64%)
KSE30 15,163 Decreased By -67.2 (-0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Duty on castor oil: Customs’ wing endorses viewpoint of importer

Sohail Sarfraz Published 06 Feb, 2023 06:20am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Customs Classification Committee of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has endorsed the viewpoint of an importer for charging customs duty of Rs9,050 per metric ton (MT) on the import of toctite Liofol LA 6020’ (castor oil having naturally occurring polyester).

Customs department has made an illegal case against the importer and imposed 20 percent duty on the import of the said item. The committee rejected the legal interpretation of Model Customs Collectorate (MCC) The Appraisement and facilitation (East) for wrongly charging 20 percent duty on the import of the said item.

According to a ruling issued by the Customs Classification Committee, the sample is found to be unmodified castor oil having naturally occurring polyester functionality which substantiates that it is not a synthetic polymer produced by chemical synthesis, therefore, the product toctite Liofol LA 6020’ having specific properties as per the aforementioned Lab results/remarks, in view of the Classification Committee is appropriately classifiable under PCT heading 1515.3000 in terms of Rule 1 of the General Rules of Interpretation.

DGCV revises Customs values of various unbranded dyes

Briefly facts of the case as reported are that M/s Henkel Industrial Adhesive Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd. imported a consignment declared to contain “Loctite Liofol LA 6020” and sought clearance thereof under PCT Heading 1515.3000. The MCC Appraisement and facilitation (East) assessed the goods under PCT Heading 3907.9900 and framed contravention for misdeclaration of description and classification.

Accordingly, the case was adjudicated vide Order-In-Orinal No.1093115- 28032018 by Collectorate of Adjudication, Karachi. The adjudicating authority allowed release of the goods under Section 81 of the Customs Act, 1969 and referred the matter to Classification Centre for determination of Classifica-tion of the impugned goods.

Several hearings in the case were held which were attended by representatives of importer, the Clearance Collectorate and members of the Classification Committee.

The Departmental Representative contended that the impugned goods were liable to be classified under PCT heading 3907.9900. The representatives of M/s Henkel Industrial Adhesive Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd asserted that M/s Henkel Pakistan was a subsidiary of Henkel Germany and Henkel Group had its presence in more than 120 countries with strong ethical and compliance policies.

The impugned product under subject mentioned GD was examined and tested from different laboratories and that HEJ Laboratory had categorically confirmed that the impugned goods were found to be as unmodified castor oil having naturally occurring polyester functionality and thus appropriately classifiable under PCT heading 1515.3000, the ruling added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

customs FBR importer custom duty Customs Classification Committee castor oil

Comments

1000 characters

Duty on castor oil: Customs’ wing endorses viewpoint of importer

All set for inking pact with Denmark under DETI

Talks extended for two days: IMF demands govt withdraw power subsidy

FBR to check benami transactions of civil servants

Musharraf, the ‘architect’ of Kargil war, dies

TTP celebrates death

COAS reaches UK on five-day visit

China delivers two Hualong-1 nuclear power units

Steel industry: SBP urged to help resolve issue of LCs

KSA warns sanctions, underinvestment may cause energy shortages

Read more stories