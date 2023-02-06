AVN 65.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.77%)
Pakistan

Inspection of flour mills to continue: secy

LAHORE :Secretary Food Punjab Muhammad Zaman Wattoo has made it clear in a statement that the inspection process of...
Published 06 Feb, 2023
LAHORE : Secretary Food Punjab Muhammad Zaman Wattoo has made it clear in a statement that the inspection process of flour mills will continue in accordance with all the rules and regulations and without any discrimination. He said finding irregularities in the grinding of government wheat the quota of related mills is suspended, but no flour mill has been sealed as yet by the food department teams.

He warned that no compromise will be made to deliver the benefits of subsidy by the government to citizens.

Secretary Food Punjab said that the supply of flour in Lahore has improved from the inspection and it has been seen that all the flour mills are supplying flour to the market without interruption under the fixed quota, while the flour mills are providing flour at the government fixed rates.

