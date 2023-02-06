Kashmir Solidarity Day: Events held across country

ISLAMABAD: In connection with “Kashmir Solidarity Day” mass rallies, peace walks were held across the country to invite attention of the international community towards the plight of the oppressed Kashmiri people.

A large number of students, teachers, Kashmiri older persons, and people from different walks of life participated in the rallies and walks.

The participants were holding banners and placards marched on roads and chanted slogans against atrocities of Indian forces on Kashmiris of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

By observing the day, people during the rallies and walks renewed their resolve to continue extending the fullest moral, political and diplomatic support, shoulder to shoulder Pakistan to freedom-loving brethren in the Indian Illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir in their just and principled struggle for the achievement of Kashmiris’ legitimate right to self-determination and liberation of the motherland from the Indian clutches.

A walk was jointly organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, here in Islamabad.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Qamar Zaman Kaira while addressing the solidarity walk said Pakistani nation was observing the Kashmir Solidarity Day (February 5) across the world to give a strapping message of supporting the right to self-determination.

The Hyderabad District Administration observed “Kashmir Solidarity Day” by organizing a rally to show solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). A rally led by Commissioner Bilal Ahmed Memon, Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro was taken out from the DC office Shahbaz Building to the office of Post Master General, Thandi Sarak Hyderabad.

Similarly, in Sialkot a rally was taken out which started from Kutchery Chowk and concluded at Allama Iqbal Chowk city after passing through several roads. The walk was attended by the District Police Officer Syed Zeeshan Raza, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Shahid Abbas, Assistant Commissioner Sufian Dilawar, CEO Education Tariq Rathore, CEO Health Dr Ahmed Nasir, Chief Officer (CO) Municipal Corporation Sialkot, Faisal Shehzad and people from all walks of life.

District administration Multan took out a rally to express solidarity with people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) in their right to self determination.

Commissioner Multan division Aamir Khattak led the rally and it was also attended by additional deputy commissioner revenue Rizwan Nazeer, ADCG Iram Shehzadi, Assistant Commissioner Nasir Shehzad Dogar and hundreds of citizens from different walks of life.

The district administration Faisalabad arranged a rally led by Commissioner Silwat Saeed in the city while Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh, Director Faisalabad Arts Council Zahid Iqbal and Chief Executive Officer District Education Authority Iftikhar Ahmad were also participated. The rally started from the Faisalabad Arts Council in which a large number of people belonging to all walks of life participated.

A Kashmir Solidarity Day rally was held in Karachi to observe the ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ in the metropolis. The rally was taken out from People’s Chowrangi to the Mausoleum of the father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah.

Sindh Minister for Local Government (LG) Syed Nasir Hussain Shah specially participated in the rally in support of the struggle of Kashmiris living in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, Commissioner Karachi Mohammed Iqbal Memon, and others also participated in the rally.

Similarly , a walk was organized in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day under the leadership of Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar Bahawalpur. Officials and staff of government departments, students, scouts, officials from civil defense, Rescue 1122, the health department, police, and political and social personalities were present in large numbers in the walk that started from DC Chowk and concluded at Farid Gate Bahawalpur.

‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ was observed amidst full throat slogans “Kashmir Baney Ga Pakistan” by the people across AJK in long rallies and demonstrations through making human chains joining hands with Pakistani brethren gathered at all the entry points of AJK.

The district administration of DI Khan organized a walk in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day. The walk, led by Assistant Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan, was started from GPO Chowk and culminated at Topanwala Chowk.

Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa amid protest rallies, walks supporting the freedom movement of the oppressed Kashmiris of IIOJ&K.

Kashmir solidarity day walks were organized at various universities, educational institutions under the umbrella of Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training including Allama Iqbal Open University, National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) walk from Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) to D-Chowk Islamabad and Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE). Meanwhile, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) and The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) arranged walks to observe the Kashmir Solidarity Day.