Feb 06, 2023
Peshawar suicide blast: JUI-F launches ‘peace march’ to express solidarity with martyrs

Recorder Report Published 06 Feb, 2023 06:20am
PESHAWAR: In order to expresses solidarity with martyrs of devastating Peshawar suicide blast, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter on Sunday launched a week-long ‘peace march’ throughout the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which will be continued till February 12.

Talking to this scribe, JUI-F spokesman Haji Abdul Jalil Jan said that the peace march has been initiated across KP following the decision of the party’s provincial council.

He said that JUI-F provincial council during its meeting chaired by the party’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ameer Senator Maulana Ataur Rehman expressed heartfelt condolence over the loss of precious lives in suicide blast that was occurred inside mosque of the Malik Saad Khan Shaheed Police Lines Peshawar.

The spokesman said directives had been issued to all the district committees of JUI to hold peace marches in their respective areas on a daily basis from Feb 5 to 12 to express solidarity with martyred policemen. He said all the party workers equally share the grief of bereaved families.

Jalil Jan said the JUI-council held discussion regarding preparations for the upcoming general elections.

He said the council had directed the district cabinets of the party to prepare the lists of nominated candidates for national and provincial constituencies and send it to Mufti Mehmood Markaz at Peshawar at the earliest.

The spokesman said the forum decided that in the last week of February, the provincial leaders will visit the southern districts as per the schedule and address the training conventions at the district level.

JUI Provincial Ameer Senator Maulana Ataur Rehman during the remarks in the council meeting said that deteriorating law and order situation in the province was the result of wrong policies adopted by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government and said that today the entire nation is suffering from the wrong decisions of Imran Khan.

He alleged the leadership of PTI made the country paralyze and pushed the country into default record borrowings in 75-year history.

