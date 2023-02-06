AVN 65.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.77%)
BAFL 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.73%)
BOP 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.84%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.13%)
DFML 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.04%)
DGKC 41.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.3%)
EPCL 46.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.3%)
FCCL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
FFL 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
FLYNG 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
GGL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.63%)
HUBC 67.03 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.12%)
HUMNL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KAPCO 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
KEL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.86%)
LOTCHEM 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.97%)
MLCF 21.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
NETSOL 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.7%)
OGDC 85.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.5%)
PAEL 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.18%)
PPL 74.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.51%)
PRL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.83%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.37%)
SNGP 40.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.15%)
TELE 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
TPLP 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.41%)
TRG 111.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.57%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,037 Decreased By -26.9 (-0.66%)
BR30 14,412 Decreased By -56.6 (-0.39%)
KSE100 40,471 Decreased By -262.4 (-0.64%)
KSE30 15,163 Decreased By -67.2 (-0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

MQM-P likely to hold sit-in against LG polls

NNI Published 06 Feb, 2023 06:20am
Follow us

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has started formulating a strategy to hold protests over the ‘controversial’ local government (LG) polls, flawed delimitations and voter list.

Sources said MQM-P is mulling to hold a sit-in for an indefinite period in Karachi against the ‘controversial’ LG polls.

The MQM-P is likely to announce the sit-in during the general worker’s meeting. The MQM-P leadership will finalize the venue of the sit-in among Numaish Chowrangi, Karachi Press Club (KPC) and Fawara Chowk.

The MQM-P will demand to address the reservations regarding the ‘biased’ delimitations of towns and union councils (UCs) besides nullifying the recently held LG polls in 16 districts including Karachi and Hyderabad Divisions.

It is pertinent to mention here that the MQM-P expressed reservations regarding the delimitations and voters lists ahead of the second phase of local government (LG) polls in Sindh including Karachi and Hyderabad Divisions.

After MQM-P’s demand, the Sindh government announced to postpone the Karachi and Hyderabad LG polls, however, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rejected the provincial government’s notification to postpone polls and ruled that the local bodies’ elections will be held as per schedule on January 15. Rejecting Sindh government notification and request, the ECP has directed Interior Ministry to ensure the deployment of Rangers and Army on sensitive polling stations in Karachi and Hyderabad.

LG polls MQMP UCs

Comments

1000 characters

MQM-P likely to hold sit-in against LG polls

All set for inking pact with Denmark under DETI

Talks extended for two days: IMF demands govt withdraw power subsidy

FBR to check benami transactions of civil servants

Musharraf, the ‘architect’ of Kargil war, dies

TTP celebrates death

COAS reaches UK on five-day visit

China delivers two Hualong-1 nuclear power units

Steel industry: SBP urged to help resolve issue of LCs

KSA warns sanctions, underinvestment may cause energy shortages

Duty on castor oil: Customs’ wing endorses viewpoint of importer

Read more stories