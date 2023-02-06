AVN 65.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.77%)
BAFL 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.73%)
BOP 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.84%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.13%)
DFML 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.04%)
DGKC 41.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.3%)
EPCL 46.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.3%)
FCCL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
FFL 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
FLYNG 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
GGL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.63%)
HUBC 67.03 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.12%)
HUMNL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KAPCO 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
KEL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.86%)
LOTCHEM 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.97%)
MLCF 21.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
NETSOL 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.7%)
OGDC 85.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.5%)
PAEL 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.18%)
PPL 74.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.51%)
PRL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.83%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.37%)
SNGP 40.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.15%)
TELE 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
TPLP 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.41%)
TRG 111.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.57%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,037 Decreased By -26.9 (-0.66%)
BR30 14,412 Decreased By -56.6 (-0.39%)
KSE100 40,471 Decreased By -262.4 (-0.64%)
KSE30 15,163 Decreased By -67.2 (-0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

SLIC announces best business results in its 50-year history

Press Release Published 06 Feb, 2023 06:20am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan (SLIC) held its Annual Marketing Convention at local hotel in Bhurban to congratulate its vigorous workforce and determined management team; as well as to celebrate the strongest annual results since its inception.

Despite challenges posed by macro-economic and market volatility, SLIC delivered the strongest business numbers in its history and grew its premium revenue to Rs 279 billion, increasing by 64 percent from last year.

New business

173 billion increasing by over 161% from 2021.

Individual Life– Highest ever premium collection since inception

Group Life and Health– Highest ever new business since inception

Earnings

Premium Income: Over Rs 279 billion collected – increased by 64% from 2021.

Investment Income: Over Rs 122 billion – Investment yield 10.5 percent.

Payouts

Claims: Over Rs 167 billion in claims paid to policyholders – Highest ever since inception.

Bonus allocated to policyholder: Over Rs 95 billion – Highest ever since inception.

Growth

Assets: Over Rs 1.56 trillion – increased by 15% from 2021.

Pak Life Fund: Over Rs 1.4 trillion – increased by 15pc from 2021.

Shoaib Javed Hussain, Chairman of State Life speaking on the occasion, he reiterated, “In any country, the existence of a vibrant and growing insurance industry is essential for the growth of its economy.

State Life has surpassed last year’s results and delivered exceptional results in 2022; making SLICs 50th year a truly golden year. This has only been achieved due to the dedication of our professional workforce, across our officers, staff, and sales force cadres as they implemented the innovative vision and competitive strategy of our dynamic corporate leadership. Insurance becomes even more important during challenging times and difficult circumstances.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

State Life SLIC State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan business results Annual Marketing Convention

Comments

1000 characters

SLIC announces best business results in its 50-year history

All set for inking pact with Denmark under DETI

Talks extended for two days: IMF demands govt withdraw power subsidy

FBR to check benami transactions of civil servants

Musharraf, the ‘architect’ of Kargil war, dies

TTP celebrates death

COAS reaches UK on five-day visit

China delivers two Hualong-1 nuclear power units

Steel industry: SBP urged to help resolve issue of LCs

KSA warns sanctions, underinvestment may cause energy shortages

Duty on castor oil: Customs’ wing endorses viewpoint of importer

Read more stories