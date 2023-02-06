Time to take on the TTP

EDITORIAL: The moment of truth has arrived in the wake of the terrorist strike on a Peshawar mosque that left 101 people dead and over 220 others wounded, at least seven of them critically. What we have before us are wages of the appeasement policy the State adopted towards the terror outfit, the so-called Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

A day after the carnage legislators in the National Assembly bemoaned the decision to enter into dialogue with the TTP and resettle its militants in the country during the PTI government, “which was never endorsed by Parliament.” Indeed, part of the blame for that reckless policy lies with the previous government.

Thousands of TTP fighters were allowed to return from Afghanistan, resulting in resurgence of attacks on the security forces as well as civilians. Yet instead of acknowledging that his was a deeply flawed plan — as ensuing incidents amply proved — former prime minister Imran Khan is still defending it. Reacting to the finger pointing at him, he said “they [leaders of ruling coalition] were completely clueless on how to deal with the resettlement issues and left the problem to fester.”

Nonetheless, those making the loudest protests are also guilty of silent acquiescence. Opening the debate on the Peshawar atrocity in the assembly, Defence Minister Khwaja Asif said decisions made two years ago had not been endorsed by the House and that the in-camera briefing the military gave parliamentarians about talks with the TTP militants remained “inconclusive”, and that they were only informed about the decisions that were already taken.

It needs to be recalled that at the time leaders of all political parties, including Khawaja sahib’s, had kept quiet. It was only after PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari demanded that Parliament be taken into confidence that even an “inconclusive” briefing was offered. The minister went on to aver: “we are members of Parliament.

Are we sovereign? We are a mortgaged nation. The decisions are not in the hands of the nation”. Nice words. But had they been spoken two years ago with the same level of intensity things, perhaps, would have been different. More important at this point in time, though, is his assertion that “there is a need for introspection.”

Also, if there is any relevance of a ‘truth and reconciliation’ exercise politicians have frequently been suggesting in other situations, it is now. All concerned must take responsibility for the consequences of negotiating with TTP terrorists as well as of tolerating if not patronising extremists of different hues, and make amends.

As regards the TTP, some in Parliament have urged implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP). It is a travesty that they should still be discussing the NAP devised at an all-party conference eight years ago following the unforgettable and unforgivable massacre at the Peshawar Army Public School. Others while calling out the previous government for letting in TTP militants in the same breath have demanded a new consensus as if there is some room for flexibility.

The obvious way forward is for the State to unleash its power on its enemies. The government and the security establishment ought to do whatever it takes to annihilate the TTP leadership ensconced in Afghanistan and demolish its support base of foot soldiers, facilitators and sympathisers inside this country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023