Ex-MPs pledge to continue collective efforts for girls’ education

Recorder Report Published 06 Feb, 2023 06:33am
PESHAWAR: Former members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly from various political parties have vowed to sustain momentum and continue support to prioritizing girls’ education beyond party lines in the province.

The pledge was made in a meritorious event organized by Blue Veins, Non-governmental organization, and the office of the Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly where ex-lawmakers renewed and recharged their commitment through pledged statement to support girls’ secondary education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and use their influence as individuals, political activists and representatives of their political parties.

The signed pledge statement reads “We as legislators of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly representing different political parties have unanimously supported the agenda of girls’ education by increasing resources to girls’ education and allocating budget with the 70: 30 ratios to improve gender parity in education. During our tenure, we did all possible efforts to ensure that girls’ education remains a development priority for KP”

