HSBC embarks on KSA hiring spree

Reuters Published 06 Feb, 2023 07:46am
LONDON: HSBC is hiring dealmakers as “fast as it can” in Saudi Arabia to capitalise on a wave of financing activity in the country, the global head of its investment bank told Reuters.

The lender aims to increase headcount in its global banking and markets business in Saudi Arabia by 10-15% this year, Greg Guyett, the division’s chief executive, told Reuters.“There’s a huge pipeline of transactions, we’re taking on all the experienced people we can get,” Guyett said, adding that other banks beefing up their presence in the region were also targeting HSBC staff who would then need replacing. HSBC declined to comment on how many such bankers it already employs in Saudi Arabia.

The Britain-based bank in September appointed Faris AlGhannam as its chief executive officer in Saudi Arabia, in a move it said at the time demonstrated its commitment to expand its business in the Middle East.

HSBC’s investment banking business made $65 million in profit in Saudi Arabia in 2021, according to company filings, the smallest such contribution among named countries aside from loss-making France.

