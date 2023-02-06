TCL teams up with Peshawar Zalmi for PSL-8

LAHORE: TCL No.1 LED TV Brand in Pakistan, announced, that it will be partnering with Peshawar Zalmi for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 8.

This year, Pakistan’s star cricketer, Babar Azam will lead Peshawar Zalmi as its captain, the addition is likely to augment team’s thrilling performance with an equal chance of winning the PSL title. And that’s just the beginning! Get ready for an array of thrilling activities, from the team’s official anthem collaboration to the biggest fun-filled event of the season.

Majid Khan Niazi, TCL’s Head of Marketing, said, “Our partnership with Peshawar Zalmi has been nothing short of a triumph for our brand, providing us with a golden opportunity to delve into the realm of sports marketing. We are thrilled to continue our relationship with the most successful franchise in the PSL for sixth year in a row. With PSL 2023 approaching, we look forward to the endless possibilities it will bring for us to connect with the passionate Pakistani audience in an even bigger and better way.”

Javed Afridi, Chairman of Peshawar Zalmi, said, “We are ecstatic to welcome back TCL as our official partner and we’re ready to take our partnership to the next level! We’ve always been committed to giving our partners the ultimate platform to showcase their brand and establish a powerful presence in every aspect of the game.”

