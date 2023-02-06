AVN 65.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.77%)
BAFL 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.73%)
BOP 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.84%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.13%)
DFML 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.04%)
DGKC 41.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.3%)
EPCL 46.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.3%)
FCCL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
FFL 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
FLYNG 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
GGL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.63%)
HUBC 67.03 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.12%)
HUMNL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KAPCO 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
KEL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.86%)
LOTCHEM 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.97%)
MLCF 21.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
NETSOL 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.7%)
OGDC 85.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.5%)
PAEL 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.18%)
PPL 74.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.51%)
PRL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.83%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.37%)
SNGP 40.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.15%)
TELE 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
TPLP 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.41%)
TRG 111.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.57%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,037 Decreased By -26.9 (-0.66%)
BR30 14,412 Decreased By -56.6 (-0.39%)
KSE100 40,471 Decreased By -262.4 (-0.64%)
KSE30 15,163 Decreased By -67.2 (-0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

TCL teams up with Peshawar Zalmi for PSL-8

Press Release Published 06 Feb, 2023 06:20am
Follow us

LAHORE: TCL No.1 LED TV Brand in Pakistan, announced, that it will be partnering with Peshawar Zalmi for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 8.

This year, Pakistan’s star cricketer, Babar Azam will lead Peshawar Zalmi as its captain, the addition is likely to augment team’s thrilling performance with an equal chance of winning the PSL title. And that’s just the beginning! Get ready for an array of thrilling activities, from the team’s official anthem collaboration to the biggest fun-filled event of the season.

Majid Khan Niazi, TCL’s Head of Marketing, said, “Our partnership with Peshawar Zalmi has been nothing short of a triumph for our brand, providing us with a golden opportunity to delve into the realm of sports marketing. We are thrilled to continue our relationship with the most successful franchise in the PSL for sixth year in a row. With PSL 2023 approaching, we look forward to the endless possibilities it will bring for us to connect with the passionate Pakistani audience in an even bigger and better way.”

Javed Afridi, Chairman of Peshawar Zalmi, said, “We are ecstatic to welcome back TCL as our official partner and we’re ready to take our partnership to the next level! We’ve always been committed to giving our partners the ultimate platform to showcase their brand and establish a powerful presence in every aspect of the game.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Babar Azam PSL Peshawar Zalmi TCL

Comments

1000 characters

TCL teams up with Peshawar Zalmi for PSL-8

All set for inking pact with Denmark under DETI

Talks extended for two days: IMF demands govt withdraw power subsidy

FBR to check benami transactions of civil servants

Musharraf, the ‘architect’ of Kargil war, dies

TTP celebrates death

COAS reaches UK on five-day visit

China delivers two Hualong-1 nuclear power units

Steel industry: SBP urged to help resolve issue of LCs

KSA warns sanctions, underinvestment may cause energy shortages

Duty on castor oil: Customs’ wing endorses viewpoint of importer

Read more stories