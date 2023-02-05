AVN 65.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.77%)
PM vows ‘zero tolerance’ to terrorism

Recorder Report Published 05 Feb, 2023 03:10am
LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed the state’s resolve not to allow the anti-terror gains to be reversed.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, the premier vowed to adopt zero tolerance against terrorism. He said civil and military leadership at the apex committee meeting have expressed unflinching resolve to protect people of Pakistan at any cost. He said those who attacked innocent citizens will be brought to justice.

The Prime Minister said the meeting reviewed the security landscape and agreed to adopt a uniform policy between the federation and provinces. He said the apex committee considered proposals for revision of the National Action Plan and approved a slew of measures to improve the investigation, forensic and working of the Counter Terrorism Department.

Peshawar attack: ‘Who brought the terrorists back?’, asks PM Shehbaz

The Prime Minister said media, religious scholars and political leaders have a fundamental role in creating national consensus against terrorism. He said the meeting agreed to institute implementation mechanism for the decisions.

On the other hand, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has advised the political workers and leaders that they should keep up their spirits and bear the political trials with fortitude for the sanctity of their ideas and beliefs. In a tweet posted on Saturday, Asif ran a video clip showing how the PML-N leaders including Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Safdar Awan, Kh Saad Rafiq, Rana Sanaullah, Ahsan Iqbal, Mian Javed Latif, Miftah Ismail, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and he himself spent hundreds of days in jails in contrast with only 3 days in jail by PTI’s Fawad Chaudhry, 4 days by Azam Swati, 27 days by Shahbaz Gill.

Asif tweeted: “Political workers and leaders should face trials with courage, determination and dignity for the sanctity of their ideas and beliefs. And one should not forget the trials of politics in the intoxication of power.”

