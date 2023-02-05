‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ today

LAHORE: All is set to mark “Kashmir Solidarity Day” on Sunday (today) to express support to the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination under the UN resolutions.

One minute silence will be observed at 10:00 am across the country. Human chains will be formed at Kohala and other important points linking Pakistan and Azad Kashmir. On this day, Pakistani nation express their resolve of extending all-out moral and diplomatic support to their Kashmiri brothers and sisters. The day is also marked to expose worst ever oppression being perpetrated by Indian occupation forces against Kashmiris in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

On this day, Solidarity walks will be organised across the country including Islamabad, Muzafarabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and all four provincial headquarters, to express solidarity with the Kashmiris in their just struggle.

In the federal capital, the walk will be led by cabinet members and will be joined by the parliamentarians and people belonging to different walks of life.

Posters and billboards will be displayed on important roads, airports, and railway stations to highlight the plight of Kashmiri people.

Radio and TV channels will broadcast special programme to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris of IIOJK. Newspapers will bring out special supplements.

